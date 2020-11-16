SI.com
Raven Country
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+
Search

Ravens Will Be Fighting for Playoff Lives Over Final Stretch of Season

Todd_Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens entered the season as one of the Super-Bowl favorites.

Now, they'll have to play some of their best football down the stretch just to make the playoffs for a third straight year. 

After a 23-17 loss to the Patriots, the Ravens fell to 6-3 and hold the seventh and final playoff spot in the AFC, just ahead of the Cleveland Browns and Tennesee Titans.

Baltimore is also three games behind first-place Pittsburgh (9-0) in the AFC North. Still, the Ravens' players are bullish on their playoff chances. 

“We’re 6-3; we’re still in a good spot.” wide receiver Willie Snead said. “We want to win every game, but unfortunately, we didn’t win this one. So, we’re going to get ready for next week.” 

If the season ended today, Pittsburgh would have the bye in the AFC, The rest of the seedings would be #2 Chiefs (8-1), #3 Bills (7-3), #4 Colts (6-3), #5 Raiders (6-3), #6 Dolphins (6-3) and #7 Ravens (6-3).

Under this playoff scenario, Baltimore would have to travel to Kansas City to open the playoffs — not an ideal scenario.

The Browns (6-3) and Titans (6-3) are currently just on the outside of the playoffs. New England (4-5) could still make a run.

Baltimore has to play the Titans at home in Week 11 before traveling to Pittsburgh on Thanksgiving night.  Both of these games will be tough because the Ravens are currently decimated with injuries on the defensive line, offensive line, secondary, and at tight end. 

The Ravens' schedule in December is much more forgiving with games against the Cowboys (Dec. 3), at Browns (Dec. 14), Jaguars (Dec. 20), Giants (Dec. 27) and at Bengals (Jan. 3).

A season that has been full of certainty could come to down to the final week to clarify the playoffs. 

“We’re just going to stack one game at a time," safety Chuck Clark said. "The goal every week is to win, so this sucks, but we’re just going to stack one game at a time.” 

THANKS FOR READING RAVEN COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

La Canfora: Ravens Need to Give Lamar Jackson More Support

CBS NFL Insider Jason La Canfora defended Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and his assertion the team needs to be more creative on offense.

Todd_Karpovich

by

Jmichalski

Patriots Run Past Short-Handed Ravens 23-17

Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell did not play because of an injured calf, and nose tackle Brandon William left the game with an ankle injury.

Todd_Karpovich

by

Busman34

Lamar Jackson Trying to Rally Ravens As Injuries Continue to Mount

Lamar Jackson fully understands the Ravens are at a crossroad and he could not hide his anger moments after trudging off the rain-soaked field at Gillette Stadium.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Player Ratings Vs. Patriots

The Ravens fell to 6-3 with a 23-17 loss to the Patriots. Here are the Player Ratings.

Todd_Karpovich

Dez Bryant Won't Play Vs. Patriots, Geno Stone Promoted from Practice Squad

The Ravens did not elevate wide receiver Dez Bryant from the practice squad for the Week 10 game against the New England Patriots.

Todd_Karpovich

by

snyper94z28

Ravens-Patriots Pregame Notes, Inactives, Where to Watch

Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith was among the inactives for the Week 10 Sunday night game against New England.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens-Patriots: Matchups to Watch, Final Prediction

The Ravens (6-2) travel to Foxborough, Mass., for a Sunday night matchup with the Patriots (3-5). Baltimore has never won a regular-season game at Gillette Stadium.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Top 5 Stories of the Week Heading into Patriots Game

The Ravens spent part of the week dealing with comments from quarterback Lamar Jackson and various key injuries heading into their Week 10 game against the Patriots.

Todd_Karpovich

Harbaugh: 'Nothing Unusual' About Opponents Anticipating Plays

Both Ravens coach John Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman contend it's not uncommon for defenses to recognize an opponent's play-calling.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens: Campbell Out, Ingram Practices Again, Smith Doubtful

Ravens coach John Harbaugh provides injury updates on Calais Campbell, Mark Ingram and Jimmy Smith.

Todd_Karpovich