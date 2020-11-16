Ravens Will Be Fighting for Playoff Lives Over Final Stretch of Season

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens entered the season as one of the Super-Bowl favorites.

Now, they'll have to play some of their best football down the stretch just to make the playoffs for a third straight year.

After a 23-17 loss to the Patriots, the Ravens fell to 6-3 and hold the seventh and final playoff spot in the AFC, just ahead of the Cleveland Browns and Tennesee Titans.

Baltimore is also three games behind first-place Pittsburgh (9-0) in the AFC North. Still, the Ravens' players are bullish on their playoff chances.

“We’re 6-3; we’re still in a good spot.” wide receiver Willie Snead said. “We want to win every game, but unfortunately, we didn’t win this one. So, we’re going to get ready for next week.”

If the season ended today, Pittsburgh would have the bye in the AFC, The rest of the seedings would be #2 Chiefs (8-1), #3 Bills (7-3), #4 Colts (6-3), #5 Raiders (6-3), #6 Dolphins (6-3) and #7 Ravens (6-3).

Under this playoff scenario, Baltimore would have to travel to Kansas City to open the playoffs — not an ideal scenario.

The Browns (6-3) and Titans (6-3) are currently just on the outside of the playoffs. New England (4-5) could still make a run.

Baltimore has to play the Titans at home in Week 11 before traveling to Pittsburgh on Thanksgiving night. Both of these games will be tough because the Ravens are currently decimated with injuries on the defensive line, offensive line, secondary, and at tight end.

The Ravens' schedule in December is much more forgiving with games against the Cowboys (Dec. 3), at Browns (Dec. 14), Jaguars (Dec. 20), Giants (Dec. 27) and at Bengals (Jan. 3).

A season that has been full of certainty could come to down to the final week to clarify the playoffs.

“We’re just going to stack one game at a time," safety Chuck Clark said. "The goal every week is to win, so this sucks, but we’re just going to stack one game at a time.”