Ravens Possible Landing Spot for Kenyan Drake

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens could potentially pounce on another playmaker that is reportedly being released by the Raiders.

One week after signing veteran wide receiver Demarcus Robinson after he was cut by Las Vegas, the Ravens also might have interest in running back Kenyan Drake who is also about to be released, according to the NFL Network.

Drake, 28, was drafted in the third round of the 2016 NFL draft from Alabama by the Miami Dolphins but was traded to the Cardinals in October 2019. That year, he had a career-high 1,162 yards from scrimmage with the Dolphins and Cardinals in 14 games played.

Kenyan Drake

In 2020, he ran for 1,092 yards from scrimmage in 15 appearances for Arizona. He signed with the Raiders in 2021 where he only started in two of his 12 appearances. Drake had 545 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

Drake’s strength is as a dual-threat tailback in both the run and passing game, but it’s unlikely he’ll get the starting spot wherever he lands next despite his skillset.

The Ravens have a crowded backfield right now.

J.K. Dobbins is working his way back from a knee injury, while Mike Davis, rookie Tyler Badie and Justice Hill are looking to earn roster spots.

None of these players has claimed the backup role behind Dobbins but Badie was the most impressive in the second preseason game against the Cardinals. He led the team with 34 yards on 12 carries. Badie also caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from Brown that boosted the lead to 17-3.

Drake has the versatility to support quarterback Lamar Jackson.

— SI's Joseph Salvador contributed to this report.