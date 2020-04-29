RavenCountry
Ravens Ranked #2 in Post-Draft Power Rankings

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens had a successful 2020 NFL Draft, which has kept them in the upper echelon of Sports Illustrated's Power Rankings.

Baltimore is ranked second behind the Super-Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in the latest poll voted by Albert Breer, Senior NFL Reporter, Andrew Brandt, Business of Football Columnist, Gary Gramling, Senior Editor, Mitch Goldich, Producer/Writer, Conor Orr, Staff Writer, and Jenny Vrentas, Senior Writer.

Here's the capsule on the Ravens:

— 2. BALTIMORE RAVENS

Points in poll: 181
Highest-place vote: 1 (1 voter)
Lowest-place vote: 4 (1 voter)
Season result: 14-2, lost in the divisional round
Post-SB Rank: 3
SI Draft Grade: A-

Patrick Mahomes won MVP in his breakout second season, then won a Super Bowl the next year. The Ravens are hoping Lamar Jackson follows the same trajectory.

The Ravens are coming off the best regular season in franchise history, won the AFC North crown for a second straight year and earned the top seed in the playoffs. The front office, coaches and players are confident that the team has enough talent to make a Super Bowl run in 2020 behind league MVP Lamar Jackson at quarterback.

The San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles round out the top five teams. 

Baltimore has already made some key offseason moves, boosting its defensive line with the acquisition of Calais Campbell and signing free-agent Derek Wolfe. The Ravens also placed the franchise tag in linebacker Matt Judon, who led the team with 9.5 sacks last season.

The  Ravens added 10 young playmakers to their roster in this year's NFL Draft.

General manager Eric DeCosta has done an effective job building a roster than can compete for a playoff spot in 2020 while having a foundation for long-term success.

The Ravens' biggest need entering the NFL Draft was finding an inside linebacker. DeCosta used the 28th overall selection to take LSU's Patrick Queen and grabbed Ohio State's Malik Harrison two rounds later. The duo of Queen and Harrison could be formidable. Both players fly to the football and are adept and dropping back into coverage and stopping the run. This will allow outside linebackers Matthew Judon and Jaylon Ferguson to attack the quarterback.

