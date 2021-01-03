Ravens-Bengals Postgame Notebook

The Ravens rolled into the postseason with a dominant 38-3 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

It is the third consecutive year and ninth time in 13 seasons under coach John Harbaugh that Baltimore has made the playoffs.

Record-Setting Day for Lamar Jackson

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson became the first quarterback in NFL history to reach 30 wins in his first 37 starts. He is now 30-7 as a starter.

Jackson rushed for 97 yards, eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark for the second-straight season and becoming the first NFL quarterback with multiple 1,000-yard rushing seasons. Jackson finished the regular season with 1,005 rushing yards.

He also threw three touchdown passes, and now has 47 scores and no interceptions in the red zone. This marks the most red-zone touchdowns without throwing an interception in a player’s first three seasons.

More Rushing Milestones

Baltimore had 404 rushing yards against the Bengals, setting a single-game franchise record. The previous single-game high was 343 yards against Cleveland in 2003. The 404 rushing yards are also the fourth most in a game since 1950 and the second most since the 1970 merger.

The Ravens also produced a franchise-high 24 rushing touchdowns in 2020, surpassing the previous single-season franchise record of 22 set in 2009.

Baltimore finished the regular season with the NFL’s most rushing yards (3,071) for the second-straight season. The Ravens also became just the fourth team since 1970 to rush for over 3,000 yards, and the 3,071 rushing yards are also the second most in single-season franchise history — 3,296 yards last season.

Touchdowns, Galore

The Ravens have scored at least one touchdown in 43-consecutive games dating back to 2018. This streak surpasses the previous franchise record (42-straight games) set between 2009-12. Dating back to 2002, the Ravens have also scored points in 302-straight games, the NFL’s second-longest active streak behind New Orleans – 304 games.

The Ravens have scored at least 14 points in 43-consecutive games, including all 32 games under offensive coordinator Greg Roman. That is the second-longest streak in NFL history behind Kansas City (26).