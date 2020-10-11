Ravens Post-Game Notes in 27-3 Victory Over Bengals

BALTIMORE — The Ravens' defense had their most dominant performance of the season in a 27-3 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5.

Here are some post-game notes

Baltimore registered 7 sacks and 15 QB hits, both ranking as season highs.

Seven different Ravens recorded a sack, including five defensive backs. The five defensive back sacks tie Pittsburgh (Sept. 18, 2005) and Buffalo (Nov. 21, 2004) for the most in an NFL game dating back to 1982, when sacks became an official stat.

Baltimore’s seven overall sacks today tie for the fourth-most in a game in team history and are the most in a game since producing seven on Nov. 17, 2019, vs. Houston.

• The Ravens’ 15 quarterback hits tied for their third most dating back to 2006 when the stat began being tracked. The record is 22 at Cleveland in 2006.

Since QB Lamar Jackson became the Ravens’ starter in Week 11 of 2018, Baltimore has scored 20-plus points in 28-straight regular-season games, tying the St. Louis Rams (1999-2000) for the second-longest such streak in NFL history. Denver is first with 30-straight games from 2012-14.

With 161 rushing yards on 24 attempts (6.7 avg.), the Ravens have now rushed for at least 100 yards in 28-straight games. This streak ties the Raiders from 1975-77 for the NFL’s fourth longest since the 1970 merger.

Under John Harbaugh, when rushing for at least 125 yards, the Ravens have now produced a 71-15 record. Baltimore is 47-10 when rushing for at least 150 yards in a game under coach Harbaugh.

In the second quarter, rookie linebacker Patrick Queen posted a strip-sack of QB Joe Burrow and then recovered the ball. Queen became the second Ravens rookie to record a sack, forced fumble and fumble return in a game, joining linebacker Terrell Suggs, who accomplished the feat three times during his 2003 Defensive Rookie of the Year campaign.

Queen became the second NFL defender since 1987 to post 9-plus tackles, at least two fumble returns, one sack and one defensive touchdown in a game. Former Texans ILB Demeco Ryans was the other, per Pro Football Reference)