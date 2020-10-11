SI.com
Raven Country
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+
Search

Ravens Post-Game Notes in 27-3 Victory Over Bengals

Todd_Karpovich

BALTIMORE — The Ravens' defense had their most dominant performance of the season in a 27-3 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5. 

Here are some post-game notes

  • Baltimore registered 7 sacks and 15 QB hits, both ranking as season highs.
  • Seven different Ravens recorded a sack, including five defensive backs. The five defensive back sacks tie Pittsburgh (Sept. 18, 2005) and Buffalo (Nov. 21, 2004) for the most in an NFL game dating back to 1982, when sacks became an official stat.
  • Baltimore’s seven overall sacks today tie for the fourth-most in a game in team history and are the most in a game since producing seven on Nov. 17, 2019, vs. Houston.
  • • The Ravens’ 15 quarterback hits tied for their third most dating back to 2006 when the stat began being tracked. The record is 22 at Cleveland in 2006.
  • Since QB Lamar Jackson became the Ravens’ starter in Week 11 of 2018, Baltimore has scored 20-plus points in 28-straight regular-season games, tying the St. Louis Rams (1999-2000) for the second-longest such streak in NFL history. Denver is first with 30-straight games from 2012-14.
  • With 161 rushing yards on 24 attempts (6.7 avg.), the Ravens have now rushed for at least 100 yards in 28-straight games. This streak ties the Raiders from 1975-77 for the NFL’s fourth longest since the 1970 merger.
  • Under John Harbaugh, when rushing for at least 125 yards, the Ravens have now produced a 71-15 record. Baltimore is 47-10 when rushing for at least 150 yards in a game under coach Harbaugh.
  • In the second quarter, rookie linebacker Patrick Queen posted a strip-sack of QB Joe Burrow and then recovered the ball. Queen became the second Ravens rookie to record a sack, forced fumble and fumble return in a game, joining linebacker Terrell Suggs, who accomplished the feat three times during his 2003 Defensive Rookie of the Year campaign.
  • Queen became the second NFL defender since 1987 to post 9-plus tackles, at least two fumble returns, one sack and one defensive touchdown in a game. Former Texans ILB Demeco Ryans was the other, per Pro Football Reference)
  • Queen’s 52-yard FR-TD is the fifth-longest FR in Ravens history. It also marks the Ravens’ second defensive TD this season (FR-TD by LB L.J. Fort at Hou. in Week 2) and their NFL-high 11th since 2018, when Don Martindale became Baltimore’s defensive coordinator.
THANKS FOR READING RAVEN COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens Tame Burrow, Bengals in 27-3 Victory

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will learn some hard lessons when he watches the tape of his game against the Ravens.

Todd_Karpovich

Patrick Queen Wears the Crown in His First Pro Battle with Joe Burrow

It didn't take long for Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen to get reacquainted with his former LSU teammate — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens-Bengals: What We Learned

Ravens defense shines in 27-3 victory, but offense stumbles.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens-Bengals: Pregame Notes, Inactives, Rain in the Forecast

For the second straight week, the Ravens have to do some shuffling on the offensive line.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens-Bengals: Matchup Advantages, Final Prediction

The Ravens play their second AFC North game with a matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens-Bengals Rivalry Highlighted by Big Plays, Close Games

John Harbaugh has gone 12-12 against the Cincinnati Bengals since taking over as the head coach of the Ravens in 2008.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Promote Khalil Dorsey, Re-sign Stone to Practice Squad

The Ravens need depth at cornerback heading into the Week 5 game against the Bengals and promoted Khalil Dorsey to help fill the void.

Todd_Karpovich

Wolfe Initially Flagged for COVID 19 Symptoms, Could Play Vs. Bengals

Ravens defensive end Derek Wolfe was held out of the team’s Week 4 victory over the Washington Football Team for precautionary measures related to COVID-19, according to coach John Harbaugh.

Todd_Karpovich

Lamar Jackson Returns to Practice, Will Be Ready for Bengals

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was back at practice Friday after missing the previous two days with a knee injury and illness.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Could See An Improved Bengals Offensive Line

The Bengals had trouble keeping rookie quarterback Joe Burrow upright over the opening few games of the season. They've done a much better job of protecting him recently.

Todd_Karpovich