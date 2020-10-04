SI.com
Raven Country
Ravens Get Back on Track, Surge Past Washington Football Team

Todd_Karpovich

LANDOVER, Md. — The Ravens opened the playbook late in the first half against Washington Football Team when Sam Koch executed a fake punt with a 15-yard pass to Miles Boykin for the first down.

That play set up a 25-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Lamar Jackson to Mark Andrews. 

The Ravens shook off a disappointing loss to the Chiefs last week with a 31-17 victory over their Beltway rival. 

The Ravens got back to his roots making plays on the ground, and finishing with 144 yards rushing. 

Jackson led the way with a career-high 50-yard touchdown scamper early in the second quarter. He also completed 14 of 21 pass attempts for 193 yards with two touchdowns and his first interception in 160 pass attempts (107.8 rating). 

Jackson became the quickest player in NFL history to have 5,000 yards passing and 2,000 yards rushing, reaching that milestone in 35 games, surpassing the previous mark set by Michael Vick (39 games). 

Running back Gus Edwards finished with 38 yards on nine carries with a touchdown. Mark Ingram was also effective and managed 34 yards on eight carries. 

Andrews finished with three receptions for 57 yards with two touchdowns. 

One week after allowing 517 yards to the Chiefs last week, Baltimore played much better against Washington with a solid pass rush and coverage.

Washingon quarterback Dwayne Haskins was 32 of 45 for 314 yards (90.4 rating). Outside linebacker Matt Judon earned his first two sacks of the season and also had five quarterback hits. Second-year player Jayon Ferguson also had his first sack of the year. 

Baltimore improved to 3-1 on the season with its second division game of the season Week 5 against the visiting Cincinnati Bengals and rookie quarterback Joe Burrow, the top overall pick in the 2020 draft. 

