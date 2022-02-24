Ravens Potential Draft Target: LSU Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.

OWINGS MILLS, Md.— Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta would be elated if LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. fell to them with the 14th overall pick.

It's a long shot but it could happen as some teams could be hesitant to select him because of foot and leg injuries, which limited him to 10 games over the last two seasons.

Nonetheless, he could make an immediate impact in the Ravens secondary that also struggled with injuries.

He is the highest-ranked cornerback in the draft, according to several experts.

Here are the pros on Stingley, according to SI's Draft Bible