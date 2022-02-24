Ravens Potential Draft Target: LSU Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.
OWINGS MILLS, Md.— Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta would be elated if LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. fell to them with the 14th overall pick.
It's a long shot but it could happen as some teams could be hesitant to select him because of foot and leg injuries, which limited him to 10 games over the last two seasons.
Nonetheless, he could make an immediate impact in the Ravens secondary that also struggled with injuries.
He is the highest-ranked cornerback in the draft, according to several experts.
Here are the pros on Stingley, according to SI's Draft Bible
Top tier athletic cornerback with good length. Stingley Jr. burst onto the scene in 2019 as a true freshman and quickly became the best cornerback in all of college football. Instinctive reactionary quickness at the line of scrimmage to slide feet and mirror releases while utilizing a kick step to cut off vertical releases. Easy mover with excellent hip flexibility to transition and flip without losing speed to stay in phase. Very good foot speed to carry vertical routes and run with receivers of all shapes and sizes.
Shows a rare ability of understanding angles to get back in phase when he is initially beat, knowing when to run to the cut-off or using subtle grabs to slingshot himself back into position without drawing a flag. Patient in off-coverage reading the stems of receivers and showing excellent short-area burst once he decides to drive downhill on routes. Exhibits strong football IQ and spatial awareness in zone coverage despite not being tasked with it often. Consistently competes at the catch point, displaying elite ball skills with a rare ability for tracking the football in the air. A willing tackler who does not fear being involved in run support, showing a natural feel for seeing crack blocks and replacing, while being an efficient tackler. Also provides value as a punt returner for LSU in critical situations.