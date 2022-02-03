Ravens Potential Free-Agent Target: Defensive Tackle Maliek Collins

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens were stout against the run and often made teams one-dimensional.

Defensive Calais Campbell and nose tackle Brandon Williams made plays all season, but they are free agents and considering retirement.

Second-year Justin Madubuike showed he can be a reliable starter. Broderick Washington (16 tackles) also made plays, but he needs more development.

Defensive tackles Justin Ellis and Aaron Crawford are also free agents.

The hope is Derek Wolfe can return healthy after missing all of last season.

The Ravens still need a player that can boost the interior pass rush and defensive tackle Maliek Collins would be a solid fit. Last season for the Texans, Collins, 26, finished with 29 tackles, one interception, one defended pass, and 2.5 sacks.

Here is a break of Collins by Pro Football Focus

2021 Player Grade/Rank: 64.0 (49th)

2021 Team Position Grade/Rank: 67.3 (7th)

PFF Brad Spielberger writes: "This would be four different teams in as many seasons for Collins, and early indications are he’d like to come to an agreement to stay in Houston if possible. However, if the two sides can’t reach common ground, the Ravens should be interested.

"Baltimore's defensive interior enjoyed a strong 2021 campaign, so you may ask why they’d need to address it before other spots. Their two top players in 2021 were Calais Campbell and Brandon Williams, who are both free agents and who will be 36 and 33 years old, respectively, in 2022.

"Collins and Ravens 2020 third-rounder Justin Madubuike could be a solid young tandem operating as three- and five-techniques in defensive coordinator Wink Martindale’s multiple-front scheme. Collins has generated at least 25 quarterback pressures in five of his first six NFL seasons."