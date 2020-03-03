RavenCountry
Ravens Potential Free-Agent Target: Kyle Van Noy

Todd Karpovich

One of the main priorities for the Ravens this offseason is to boost the pass rush.

Baltimore finished with 37 sacks last year, which ranked 21st in the NFL. Their top pass rusher, Matthew Judon, is an unrestricted free agent and could command a big payday on the open market.

Coach John Harbaugh said the team will use all of its resources to boost personnel, via free agency or the NFL Draft.

One player that could interest the Ravens is New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who is an unrestricted free agent. 

Pros:  Van Noy, who turns 29 on March 26, has a solid motor and his price tag could be lower than other free-agent pass rushers, such as Jadeveon Clowney who is looking for a $20 million per season. Van Noy was a key player for the Patriots and finished with 15.5 sacks and 34 quarterback over the past three seasons. He's also a versatile player that would fit perfectly into Don Martindale's defensive schemes. He also has the type of attitude and work ethic that fits into the Ravens' culture. 

Cons: Van Noy will have no shortage of suitors, which could drive up his price. The Ravens are already considering placing the franchise tag on Judon, which would cost them about $16 million next season. Baltimore has just over $30 million to spend with the current salary cap. Van Noy has made about $9 million over his seven-year NFL career, so this is an opportunity to earn a big payday. 

Verdict: The Ravens will likely inquire about Van Noy because he would be an almost perfect fit for the team. GM Eric DeCosta will need to strike quickly because of the interest Van Noy will generate on the open market. He is the type of player that could thrive in Baltimore. 

Ravens Plan to Use Franchise Tag on Linebacker Matt Judon

The Ravens will use the franchise tag on linebacker Matthew Judon, according to multiple reports. However, the designation doesn't mean he will remain with the team.The Ravens could consider trading Judon if they get an appealing offer of drafts picks. The franchise tag, which will cost the Ravens just over $16 million, will also allow general manager Eric DeCosta more time to possibly work out a new deal for Judon.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Need to Spend Wisely in Free Agency

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta has some flexibility with the team's salary cap to pursue players in the free-agent market. Baltimore, however, certainly is not in position to get into a bidding war. The Ravens currently have $30.7 million in salary-cap space, which ranks in the bottom third of the NFL.DeCosta wants to add a pass rusher, inside linebacker, wide receiver and offensive lineman this offseason. The marquee players, such as Jadeveon Clowney, Amari Cooper and Blake Martinez, are going to want huge paydays and could price themselves out of the Ravens comfort zone. The team would likely shy away from any contracts in the $20-million per year range.

Todd Karpovich

Is A.J. Green Off the Table for Ravens?

There are reports that the Cincinnati Bengals will use the franchise tag on wide receiver A.J. Green to prevent him from testing the free-agent market. This might force the Ravens to adjust their plans because Green was a potential target for the team.Baltimore is looking to add another veteran playmaker at wide receiver and Green could have potentially fit the bill. Perhaps, the Bengals might consider trading him if he decides to hold out. Either way, Green might be a gamble at this stage of his career.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Can Find Playmaker at Wide Receiver in Later Rounds of Draft

The Ravens want to add a playmaking wide receiver to provide MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson with another target. This year's NFL Draft is deep at that position and Baltimore GM Eric DeCosta will likely be able to pick up a talented players in the second round or later. Here are some wide receivers that could potentially be picked up in the second round or later for the Ravens, according to ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr.

Todd Karpovich

Two of Ravens Potential Draft Targets Injured at Combine

Oklahoma's Kenneth Murray and LSU's Patrick Queen, a pair of linebackers potentially being targeted by the Ravens in the upcoming draft, were each injured at the NFL Scouting Combine, according to multiple reports. Both players appeared to have a hamstring issue in their second attempt at running the 40-yard dash. The extent of the injuries remain uncertain.Murray had a time 4.52 in his first attempt at running the 40-yard dash. Queen finished the same sprint at 4.50.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Mock Draft Predictions: Part 6

The Ravens need to add depth at linebacker and LSU's Patrick Queen has emerged as a viable target with the team's 28th overall pick in this year's NFL Draft.Queen has the talent to make an immediate impact in Baltimore because of his speed and physicality. He was ranked third on the Tigers with 77 tackles with 9.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks over 14 games last season.

Todd Karpovich

Do the Ravens Really Want to Disrupt the Tight Ends Room?

There were several reports this week about teams being interested in acquiring Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst. The New England Patriots, Jacksonville Jaguars, Green Bay Packers and Tennessee Titans each could use a dependable playmaker at that position. Hurst is behind Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle on the Ravens' depth chart and that has led to speculation the Ravens might be willing to listen to trade offers. Baltimore GM Eric DeCosta said he likes having all three players on the roster.

Todd Karpovich

AFC North Poised to Become Heisman Trophy Central for Quarterbacks

If the Cincinnati Bengals select Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, he'll become the fourth former Heisman Trophy winning quarterback in the AFC North. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson won the award in 2016 at Louisville, and Cleveland's Baker Mayfield took home the accolade the following year while at Oklahoma. Baltimore's backup quarterback Robert Griffin III won the Heisman Trophy in 2011 at Baylor. While Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger didn't win the Heisman, he represented the old guard of the division.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Ready to Give Martindale More Weapons On Defense

The Ravens are preparing to give defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale more playmakers this offseason.Baltimore was ranked fifth for overall defense this season, allowing 300.6 yards per game. Martindale helped revamp the Ravens' secondary that was ranked in the bottom third of the league in the early part of the season to among the best in the NFL entering Week 17. The Ravens rewarded Martindale by making him the highest paid defensive coordinator in the NFL with an extension that averages a reported $3.25 million per season.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Potential Free-Agent Target: Yannick Ngakoue

Ngakoue is widely regarded as the best pass rusher in the free agent market and will spark interest from several teams. Over the past four seasons (63 games), Ngakoue has amassed 37.5 sacks and 14 forced fumbles in 63 games. He is also durable and missed just one game due to injury in his four seasons. Ngakoue would make an immediate impact in Baltimore, especially under defensive coordinator Don Martindale, who loved to blitz. Signing Ngakoue would be a dream scenario for the Ravens.

Todd Karpovich