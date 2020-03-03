Ravens Potential Free-Agent Target: Kyle Van Noy

One of the main priorities for the Ravens this offseason is to boost the pass rush.

Baltimore finished with 37 sacks last year, which ranked 21st in the NFL. Their top pass rusher, Matthew Judon, is an unrestricted free agent and could command a big payday on the open market.

Coach John Harbaugh said the team will use all of its resources to boost personnel, via free agency or the NFL Draft.

One player that could interest the Ravens is New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who is an unrestricted free agent.

Pros: Van Noy, who turns 29 on March 26, has a solid motor and his price tag could be lower than other free-agent pass rushers, such as Jadeveon Clowney who is looking for a $20 million per season. Van Noy was a key player for the Patriots and finished with 15.5 sacks and 34 quarterback over the past three seasons. He's also a versatile player that would fit perfectly into Don Martindale's defensive schemes. He also has the type of attitude and work ethic that fits into the Ravens' culture.

Cons: Van Noy will have no shortage of suitors, which could drive up his price. The Ravens are already considering placing the franchise tag on Judon, which would cost them about $16 million next season. Baltimore has just over $30 million to spend with the current salary cap. Van Noy has made about $9 million over his seven-year NFL career, so this is an opportunity to earn a big payday.

Verdict: The Ravens will likely inquire about Van Noy because he would be an almost perfect fit for the team. GM Eric DeCosta will need to strike quickly because of the interest Van Noy will generate on the open market. He is the type of player that could thrive in Baltimore.