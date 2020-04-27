Ravens Drafted Nine Players from Power 5 Schools

The Baltimore Ravens turned to some of college football's powerhouses programs for this year's NFL Draft.

General manager Eric DeCosta selected nine of the team's 10 draft selections from Power 5 schools.

The restrictions with COVID-19 has affected the way NFL teams were able to assess potential prospects because of restrictions with travel and large gatherings, Players from the more accomplished programs might find an easier transition to the NFL.

"I think we just want winners," DeCosta said. "We want guys that are mature, that are fully developed, in terms of preparation, work ethic, approach and discipline. [With] some of the big schools, you get guys that … They come in and their process is close to being the same, and the adjustment is not quite as severe as it could be.

"Playing in big games – whatever level of football it really is – playing in big games matters. I think that preparation and all that goes into it … We like guys that could play in successful programs, and good competition is always something that we are going to look for, and that’s really it.”

The players take from Power 5 programs consisted of:

Round 1 (28th overall): Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

Round 2 (55): J.K. Dobbins, RB, Ohio State

Round 3 (71): Justin Madubuike, DT, Texas A & M

Round 3 (92): Devin Duvernay, WR, Texas

Round 3 (98): Malik Harrison, LB, Ohio State

Round 3 (106): Tyre Phillips, OL, Mississippi State

Round 4 (143): Ben Bredeson, G, Michigan

Round 5 (170): Broderick Washington Jr., Texas Tech

Round 7 (219): Geno Stone, S, Iowa

The only player the Ravens drafted outside a Power 5 school was James Proche, a wide receiver from SMU.

Several of these players, most notably Queen and Harrison will enter training camp as starters. The rest of the group will compete for solid positions on the depth chart.