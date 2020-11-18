Ravens Sink in Week 11 Power Rankings After Loss to Patriots

The Ravens tumbled in the various Week 11 Power Rankings after a 23-17 loss to the Patriots. Baltimore is 6-3 on the year and hosts Tennessee this week.

Here's a wrap-up.

This Week: No. 6, Last Week: 3

Analysis: "Maybe I shouldn’t give them a mulligan for playing in a driving rain storm without Brandon Williams and Calais Campbell in the lineup. But I’m gonna give them a mulligan."

This Week: No. 5, Last Week: 3

Analysis: "The Ravens needed to help out Lamar Jackson this offseason, as Arizona and Buffalo did with their young quarterbacks. The Cardinals got DeAndre Hopkins for Kyler Murray, and the Bills acquired Stefon Diggs for Josh Allen. The biggest veteran addition at wide receiver for Baltimore was Dez Bryant, who hadn't played in three years. Jackson ranks 24th in passing yards (1,762) and 26th in completion rate (64%)."

CBS Sports

This Week: No. 6, Last Week: 3

Analysis: "If they don't get the passing game cranked up, they will have issues come playoff time. They can't just be a running team. The defense has to pick it up as well. "

USA Today

This Week: 6, Last Week: 4

Analysis: "Season-ending injury to blocking TE Nick Boyle is latest blow to offense that also sorely misses LT Ronnie Stanley and retired G Marshal Yanda."

NFL.com

This Week: 6, Last Week: 4

Analysis: "The book is out on the Ravens. They are a very good -- sometimes great -- team that doesn't know how to dig itself out of a hole. This is not a trait usually attached to a champion. Lamar Jackson fell to 0-6 (including playoffs) when trailing by 10 or more points at any point in a game, the position Baltimore found itself on Sunday night in rainy Foxborough. Playing without Calais Campbell and several other starters, the defense was run over, while the offense produced two quality touchdown drives and little else. Now three games behind the undefeated Steelers, the Ravens' chances of repeating as division champions appear remote. More distressingly, they are one of six 6-3 teams in the AFC, which puts them in a dogfight for a playoff spot. Hold on tight."

Yahoo Sports

This Week: 7, Last Week: 3

Analysis: "I don’t want to drop the Ravens too far. They are still a capable team, and maybe if it wasn’t a downpour in New England, they’d have pulled out a win. But the offense is going to have to find some answers, and soon."

The Sporting News

This Week: 10, Last Week: 4

Analysis: "Lamar Jackson and the offense isn't functioning the way it should. The defense has some injuries and has proved to have some lapses. The Ravens have gone from the best regular-season team in the AFC to one trying to cling to a wild card with hopes of a repeat division title slipping away."