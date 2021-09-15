Ravens Power Rankings Roundup
The Ravens fell a few spots in the various Power Rankings after losing to the Raiders 33-27 in Week 1.
This Week: No 10; Previous: 7
Comment: “A strange night for the threadbare Ravens, who saw a bit of their façade stripped away once the window dressing of their heavy-personnel offense was gone. Lamar Jackson was impressive as a pure pocket passer but could obviously not bolster himself with the running game when so much is predicated on an intimate RB-QB relationship, and all of Baltimore’s top backs are out of commission.”
This Week: 10; Previous: 6
Comment: "The first-round pick showed off his pursuit skills in getting his first career sack, which helped him answer some criticism. Oweh didn't have a sack in his final season at Penn State, causing some to wonder why he was selected in the first round. But Oweh recorded a sack in his first NFL game along with two quarterback hits."
This Week: 7; Previous: 5
Comment: “Jackson's fumble on a sack in overtime set up Derek Carr's game-winning, 31-yard touchdown pass to Zay Jones, dooming the Ravens to their first season-opening loss since 2015. The long plane ride back to Baltimore couldn't have been any easier knowing that Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are on tap Sunday night.”
This Week: 11; Previous: 7
Comment: "Losing on the road on a Monday night isn't a disgrace, but now they get the Chiefs on a short week. The injuries are starting to become an issue.”
This Week: 19; Previous: 9
Comment: "The injuries piled up before the season, and the Ravens couldn’t hold a series of leads Monday night at the Raiders. Now they must prepare to face the Chiefs — with a short week of preparation — on Sunday night in Baltimore."
This Week: 9; Previous: 7
Comment: “This did not look like the Ravens team we are accustomed to seeing. And now they have to get ready for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.”