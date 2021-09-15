September 15, 2021
Ravens Power Rankings Roundup

Baltimore lost to Las Vegas in Week 1.
The Ravens fell a few spots in the various Power Rankings after losing to the Raiders 33-27 in Week 1. 

Sports Illustrated

This Week: No 10; Previous: 7

Comment: “A strange night for the threadbare Ravens, who saw a bit of their façade stripped away once the window dressing of their heavy-personnel offense was gone. Lamar Jackson was impressive as a pure pocket passer but could obviously not bolster himself with the running game when so much is predicated on an intimate RB-QB relationship, and all of Baltimore’s top backs are out of commission.”

ESPN

This Week: 10; Previous: 6

Comment: "The first-round pick showed off his pursuit skills in getting his first career sack, which helped him answer some criticism. Oweh didn't have a sack in his final season at Penn State, causing some to wonder why he was selected in the first round. But Oweh recorded a sack in his first NFL game along with two quarterback hits."

NFL.com 

This Week: 7; Previous: 5

Comment: “Jackson's fumble on a sack in overtime set up Derek Carr's game-winning, 31-yard touchdown pass to Zay Jones, dooming the Ravens to their first season-opening loss since 2015. The long plane ride back to Baltimore couldn't have been any easier knowing that Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are on tap Sunday night.”

CBS Sports 

This Week: 11; Previous: 7

Comment: "Losing on the road on a Monday night isn't a disgrace, but now they get the Chiefs on a short week. The injuries are starting to become an issue.”

Washington Post

This Week: 19; Previous: 9

Comment: "The injuries piled up before the season, and the Ravens couldn’t hold a series of leads Monday night at the Raiders. Now they must prepare to face the Chiefs — with a short week of preparation — on Sunday night in Baltimore."

Bleacher Report

This Week: 9; Previous: 7

Comment: “This did not look like the Ravens team we are accustomed to seeing. And now they have to get ready for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.”

