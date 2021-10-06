Ravens Week 5 Power Rankings Roundup

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens held steady in most of the weekly Power Rankings.

Here's a roundup:

SI.com

This week: 8, Last week: 8

Analysis: "I like that John Harbaugh made the decision to run one final play instead of kneeling out the clock so his team could keep alive its streak of 100-yard rushing games (43, tying the 1970s Steelers). One of the reasons the Ravens have had success with Lamar Jackson is that they’ve unapologetically gone all-in on an offensive identity that bucks the rest of the league. The 100-yard rushing streak is part of that identity, and because of that, Harbaugh knew it was important to keep it going."

ESPN

This week: 7, Last week: 7

Analysis: "Biggest surprise: Lamar Jackson ranking in the top half of the NFL in passing yards Why it's a surprise: It was expected that Jackson would take a step forward as a passer, especially after the Ravens lost their two top backs (J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards) before the start of the regular season. But this has been a big step forward. Baltimore ranked last in the NFL in passing last season, and Jackson finished 22nd in passing yards in each of the past two years. This season, Jackson has really stretched the field. His 19 completions of 20-plus yards rank third in the NFL."

NFL.com

This week: 5. Last week: 5

Analysis: "The Ravens knew what they needed on the final play Sunday. With their streak of 100-yard rushing games in jeopardy, Lamar Jackson took the snap and shuffled to his left before sliding down for a 5-yard gain. The rush put Baltimore over the century mark and tied an NFL record -- and more importantly, capped a decisive victory over the previously undefeated Broncos in Denver. Jackson threw for more than 300 yards for just the second time in his career, while Marquise "Hollywood" Brown atoned for his disastrous Week 3 with a gorgeous diving touchdown catch. The defense took it home: Don "Wink" Martindale's group allowed just 254 yards of offense. It can take time, but the Ravens always seem to figure it out on that side of the ball."

CBS Sports

This week: 10. Last week: 13

Analysis: "That was an impressive road victory against the Broncos. The defense had its best game of the season, which is a good sign."

Yahoo Sports

This week: 10. Last week: 12

Analysis: "Week 4 was promising because the Ravens beat a 3-0 Broncos team decisively, and did so with the kind of passing game they need to maintain. Five different players had more than 30 yards receiving as Lamar Jackson finished with 316 yards against a very good secondary. That's the Ravens team that can still win a tough division."

USA Today

This week 7, Last week 6

Analysis: "Really impressive all they've overcome en route to a solid 3-1 start ... even as unimpressive as John Harbaugh's decision to manufacture a record Sunday was."