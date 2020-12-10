Ravens Week 14 Power Rankings Wrap-Up

The Ravens ran past the Cowboys 34-17, which moved them both up but mostly down in this week's various Power Rankings.

Sports Illustrated

This week: 13; Last week: 11

Analysis: "Despite a strong offseason on paper, the Ravens failed to evolve beyond their record-breaking offense from a year ago. They are not stagnant but they are also no longer on the cutting edge. They are upper-middle tier at this moment."

NFL.com

This week: 9; Last week: 12

Analysis: "Uh-oh. Are the Ravens back? ﻿Lamar Jackson﻿ torched an opponent with his arm and legs, and Baltimore rushed for 294 yards in a performance that evoked memories of the team's dominant 14-2 run of 2019. Yes, the pathetic Cowboys defense has been making other teams look good all season, but this felt like an important game for a Ravens squad that needed a shot of optimism in what had been a six-week stretch of frustration. A huge prime-time showdown with Cleveland looms -- and you get the feeling the Browns will be forced to tangle with a hyper-confident Ravens team that's ready for takeoff."

CBS Sports

This week: 14; Last week: 11

Analysis: "They looked dominant in beating the Cowboys, but the Cowboys aren't very good. Now they have a huge game at Cleveland against the Browns."

ESPN

This week: 12; Last week: 11

Analysis: "Ngakoue needs to start making impact plays again to warrant either a long-term extension or another franchise tag. Since being acquired in a trade from the Vikings, Ngakoue has disappeared, totaling five tackles and one sack in five games. He hasn't proved to be an every-down player, averaging 34 snaps per game. Ngakoue has been projected to be one of the top free agents in the NFL this offseason, but Baltimore will be faced with a difficult decision if he remains a nonfactor."

USA Today

This week: 12; Last week: 11

Analysis: "They're rebounding into playoff form ... but that might also be recent one-and-done playoff form."

Yahoo Sports

This week: 12; Last week: 11

Analysis: "It’s hard to tell if the Ravens turned a corner or just went against an inept defense. But rushing for nearly 300 yards was a callback to the 2019 dominance they had. They’ll have to repeat that against a better defense than Dallas, but it was a good sign."

NBC Sports

This week: 13; Last week: 13

Analysis: "The Steelers and Chiefs should be praying that the Ravens don’t make it to the playoffs."