Ravens Steady in Final Regular-Season Power Rankings

The Ravens routed the Bengals 38-3 in the regular-season finale. Baltimore is riding a five-game winning streak and is the No. 5 seed in the AFC playoffs. The Ravens will travel to Tennessee for a Wildcard matchup on Jan. 10.

Here are the final regular-season Power Rankings

Sports Illustrated

This week: 5; Last week: 5

Analysis: "The Ravens failed to match last season’s gaudy record, but they still look scary heading into Lamar Jackson’s third crack at the postseason."

CBS Sports

This week: 8; Last week: 8

Analysis: "They head to Tennessee to play the Titans, which will be a tough, physical game. It was the Titans who knocked out the Ravens last year in the playoffs, so they will be looking for revenge."

5. Ravens (5): This team has run for nearly 6,400 yards over the past two years – simply insane. Now, can Baltimore get its first playoff win in six years?

USA Today

This week: 5; Last week: 5

Yahoo Sports

This week: 7; Last week: 8

Analysis: "NFL teams to rush for 400 yards in a game since 1950: New York Giants (423, Nov. 19, 1950); Cincinnati Bengals (407, Oct. 22, 2000); Chicago Bears (406, Nov. 6, 1955); Ravens (404, Sunday)."

New York Post

This week: 7; Last week: 8

Analysis: "Lamar Jackson (second straight 1,000-yard rushing season) and the Ravens are peaking at the right time, with five straight wins following a sluggish 6-5 start. Then again, John Harbaugh’s cruising squad had won 12 in a row entering the playoffs last year before getting shut down and bounced by the Titans, this week’s rematch opponent."

Bleacher Report

Playoff Power Rankings: #5

Analysis: "The Baltimore Ravens are the wild card team no team in the AFC wants to face. After steamrolling the Cincinnati Bengals 38-3 Sunday, the Ravens head into the playoffs having won five straight. In each of the last three victories, the Ravens have outscored their opponent by at least two touchdowns. ... That team saw its season end in the divisional round against the Tennessee Titans, who Baltimore will face in the Wild Card Round. The same Titans who downed the Ravens back in Week 11. Dating back to last year, the Ravens blow out lesser teams but tend to come up short in big games. Will that change Sunday?"