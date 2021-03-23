Despite Lack of Activity, Ravens Still Top 10 in Post-Free Agency Power Rankings

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — A quiet approach to free-agency has not lowered the lofty expectations surrounding the Ravens.

Baltimore is ranked seventh in Sports Illustrated's Post-Free Agency Power Rankings.

"The rest of the NFL seems to have colluded to prevent Lamar Jackson from getting a second stellar wide receiver to open up this offense, but at some point Eric DeCosta and John Harbaugh will not be denied," Sports Illustrated's Connor Orr wrote. "Despite losing Matt Judon to the Patriots, Baltimore remains an elite team just a few game-breaking players away from a Super Bowl run."

The defending Super-Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers are ranked No. 1. Followed by the AFC champion, Kansas City Chiefs.

"The greatest player in NFL history [Tom Brady] is not changing teams this offseason, so it is unlikely that we’ll look back at the last few weeks of this free-agency cycle and pinpoint it as the moment when something changed for our Super Bowl LVI champion," Orr wrote.

Here's a breakdown of the teams ranked ahead of the Ravens:

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It’s difficult to move the defending Super Bowl champions out of the top spot when all they’ve done is artfully retain or extend their best players, as well as their entire coaching staff. This is the difference between Tampa Bay and some other recent champions (see: Eagles) who managed to extend their core of young talent well into the future. They simply didn’t have the right coaching staff in place to make it work.

2. Kansas City Chiefs

Assuming Laurent Duvernay-Tardif comes back, Kansas City will have one of the more formidable offensive line interiors in the sport, with Tardif, Kyle Long and Joe Thuney in the fold. Is this a deep enough tackle class for them to organically find a Mitchell Schwartz or Eric Fisher replacement in the draft? Could one or both of them come back once they’ve explored their individual markets? The Chiefs are also reportedly in on some veteran pass-rushing help, which could help make them a more complete unit heading into next year as (again) the presumptive AFC favorites to reach other Super Bowl.

3. Green Bay Packers

Retaining Aaron Jones was a nice surprise. The Packers will bring back one of their core playmakers and have also pivoted on defense to new coordinator Joe Barry. Full disclosure, had they managed to pry Jim Leonard from Wisconsin, I would have debated putting them No. 2 on this list. That’s how well thought of the former long-time NFL safety is. Otherwise, the Packers have been quiet. This is when they typically make their move, though, with plenty of veteran contributors built for this kind of team still lingering on the periphery. It would be surprising if, after layering the roster with some foundational pieces for Matt LaFleur’s offense over the past two drafts, Aaron Rodgers did not get an upgrade via the draft as well.

4. Cleveland Browns

Hear me out: John Johnson was one of the best safeties in football, and Band-Aids one of the Browns’ biggest weaknesses in 2020. Factor in the reintroduction of 2020 second-round pick Grant Delpit, and you have a potentially devastating secondary to pair with an offense humming along at peak efficiency. Whether or not Odell Beckham returns to form (or returns to the Browns at all) it feels like this version of the Browns is uniquely posited to take the division and fully realize its potential. There is simply too much talent on both sides of the ball, especially at cornerstones like defensive back, pass rusher and pass blocker, to ignore this team coming into the year.

5. Buffalo Bills

I don’t think the Bills are done this offseason, even if free agency has been a little underwhelming thus far. To this point, through the absurdity of the head coaching interview process, they managed to retain their star coordinators, and adding Emmanuel Sanders gives them another experienced option for Josh Allen. I think they will look to make a deep run before coming to terms with the fact that, if Allen continues to play at this level, he will make in excess of $40 million per year.

6. Pittsburgh Steelers

One question we aren’t asking ourselves about JuJu Smith-Schuster’s decision to remain in Pittsburgh for less money is what that says about his confidence in Ben Roethlisberger. Many of us looked at Roethlisberger last year as a limited player and depreciating asset, and yet, Smith-Schuster chose to play with him over Lamar Jackson (and more cash). We know all signs point to Pittsburgh drafting another great pass-rushing linebacker in the first round this year, regenerating a

