Ravens Offseason Moves Keep Team in Upper Echelon of NFL

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens offseason moves should put them in position for a deep playoff run.

Peter King, of NBC Sports, ranks Baltimore as the seventh-best team in his most recent Power Rankings.

Here what King had to say about the Ravens offseason:

John Harbaugh might long for the early days of his tenure, when a quarter of his schedule was played in Palookaville; in his first five seasons, the Ravens went 16-4 against Cleveland and Cincinnati. But the Browns have arrived, and the Bengals might be the modern-day Dan Fouts Chargers, with Joe Burrow throwing to three premier wideouts. So Baltimore could be an excellent team and still go 3-3 in the souped-up AFC North. Add to that this factoid: Seven of the Ravens’ last eight games this year are against 2020 playoff teams. Baltimore will have its customary strong running game, but GM Eric DeCosta’s focus in the offseason was to get more explosive on offense, adding oft-injured speed threat Sammy Watkins and first-round (Rashod Bateman) and fourth-round (Tylan Wallace) to producers Devin Duvernay and Hollywood Brown. Baltimore’s season could well rest on Lamar Jackson’s ability to make sweet music with three or four of those wideouts

However, the Ravens are not the best team in the AFC North, according to King, who ranked the Browns as the fourth-best team.

Here are King's top 10 teams:

1. Kansas City Chiefs

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

3. Buffalo Bills

4. Cleveland Browns

5. San Francisco 49ers

6. Los Angeles Rams

7. Baltimore Ravens

8. Green Bay Packers

9. Indianapolis Colts

10. Los Angeles Chargers