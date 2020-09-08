Ravens Week 1 Power Rankings wrapup

The Ravens enter the 2020 season as one of the Super Bowl favorites.

They're certainly getting respect in various Power Rankings among various publications.

Here's a wrapup of the Ravens' rankings and reasonings:

Ranking: No. 2

Analysis: "The Ravens didn’t actually receive a second-place vote in our poll, as those were split between the Saints, 49ers, Seahawks and Titans. But with so many voters putting last year’s top seed in the AFC in the third spot, they garnered enough votes to leapfrog those other teams."

Ranking: No. 3

Analysis: "Lamar Jackson said last week he's fully recovered from a groin injury and will be ready to go in Week 1 against the Browns. Good news for Baltimore, bad news for Cleveland, but we remain interested to see how the Ravens plan to deploy Jackson as a playmaker after 2019's record-setting MVP performance."

Ranking: No. 2

Analysis: "Jackson made tremendous strides throwing the ball during his NFL MVP campaign last season, when he led the NFL with 36 touchdown passes. But he has been an uneven quarterback when teams limit him as a runner. Since Jackson took over as a starter midway through the 2018 season, he's 5-4 when rushing for fewer than 70 yards.

Ranking: No. 2

Analysis: "Could release of FS Earl Thomas be a classic "addition by subtraction" scenario? Watch promising 23-year-old replacement DeShon Elliott for the answer.

Ranking: No. 2

Analysis: "There are many remarkable numbers associated with the 2019 Ravens, including Lamar Jackson’s numbers. Still, the most impressive and maybe most important is that Baltimore, on average, went into the locker room at halftime with a whopping 7.2 points lead by 5.3 points on average after the first quarter. Can they finish first in the AFC North again in 2020?

Ranking: No. 6

Analysis: "They are still loaded and they have the MVP in Lamar Jackson running their high-flying offense. They will be a playoff team, but it's time to do something with Jackson once they are there."