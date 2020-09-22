SI.com
Ravens Power Week 3 Power Rankings Wrapup

Todd_Karpovich

The Ravens improved to 2-0 with a dominant 33-16 victory over the Houston Texans in Week 2.

Baltimore has a Monday night showdown with the defending Super-Bowl champion Kanas City Chiefs in Week 3.

Here's how the Ravens fared in the latest Power Rankings.

Sports Illustrated

Ranking: 3

Analysis: "We’re seeing Lamar Jackson develop a pocket presence that is so far beyond his age. He has completed more than 75 percent of his passes and his bad throw percentage is down to six—six!—through two games this season. Oh and his time spent in the pocket was cut in half from last year, down from an already formidable 2.6 seconds per snap in 2019."

NFL.com

Ranking: 1

Analysis: "The Ravens are unfair right now. The running game returned to its dominant ways against the Texans, piling up 230 yards, including the game-icing 30-yard direct-snap Mark Ingram touchdown on fourth-and-1. The design and execution -- in that spot of the game -- tells you everything you need to know about this team and the confidence it's playing with. The passing game was deadly, as well, as Lamar Jackson connected on 75 percent of his passes to nine different targets. Did I mention the defense smothered Deshaun Watson and had a score of its own? That January playoff loss to the Titans is ancient history. This is the best, most complete team in the NFL right now."

ESPN

Ranking: 2

Anaysis: "All of the fantasy focus on the Ravens' backfield has centered on Mark Ingram II and J.K. Dobbins. But Edwards has outgained them in the first two games, producing 90 yards rushing and averaging 6.4 yards per carry. What limits Edwards as a consistent fantasy option is his lack of touches in the red zone."

USA Today

Ranking: 1

Analysis: "They've won 14 consecutive regular-season games – their last five by at least 16 points – and this year's dominant 2-0 start comes with an average margin of victory of 24.5 points. QB Lamar Jackson has 29 TD passes and one INT over his past 10 regular-season appearances."

CBS Sports

Ranking: 3

Analysis: "They rolled over the Texans, dominating on both sides of the ball. Now they get that chance they didn't get in the playoffs last year to take on the Chiefs. Too bad it won't mean as much."

Yahoo Sports

Ranking: 1

Analysis: "The Chiefs-Ravens game next Monday night is going to be a beauty. No football fan should miss it."


