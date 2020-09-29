Ravens Week 4 Power Rankings Roundup

The Ravens' overall Power Ranking held mostly steady after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs 34-20 in Week 3.

Here is the Week 4 roundup.

Sports Illustrated

No. 4

Analysis: "Monday night was a frustrating one for the Ravens, who couldn’t find a rhythm on offense or get the Chiefs off the field on defense. Their weakness as a team has been coming back from behind, and while they did close a 27-10 halftime deficit to one score, missed opportunities from both QB Lamar Jackson and his offensive teammates prevented them from closing the gap—on the scoreboard, and with the defending champs."

NFL.com

No. 2

Analysis: "A humbling loss for the Ravens, who were ambushed by Patrick Mahomes and saw their own MVP, Lamar Jackson, struggle on a huge prime-time stage in a 34-20 loss to the defending champion Chiefs. It's a huge missed opportunity for the Ravens, who kicked away a chance to put themselves on the inside track for a first-round bye and the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a win in their own building. It will be an uphill climb to achieve that goal now, and you wonder what kind of scars a one-sided rout like this might leave behind."

ESPN

No. 2

Analysis: "Hollywood" hasn't exactly struggled, leading the Ravens with 156 yards receiving through three games. But he hasn't exploded as expected after fully recovering from foot surgery. Take away a 47-yard grab and Brown is averaging a pedestrian 9.9 yards per reception. He has to make more strides before establishing himself as a viable No. 1 wide receiver in the NFL."

CBS Sports



No. 6

Analysis: "If they are to get to the Super Bowl, they have to throw it better. Lamar Jackson wasn't good against the Chiefs."

Pro Football Network

No. 2

Analysis: "The Chiefs were obviously the better team on Monday night, but Baltimore made far too many self-induced mistakes. Plus, it is becoming more and more apparent just how important it is for the Ravens to be playing with a lead against the top teams in the NFL."

Yahoo Sports

No. 2

Analysis: "No, they’re not dropping far. Here’s why: I’d pick the Ravens to beat every other team in the NFL. The Chiefs are simply operating at a different level than everyone else right now, and proved that Monday night. The Bills, Packers, Seahawks, Steelers, whoever — they all would have gotten blasted on Monday night, too. The Ravens will be fine now that they won’t see the Chiefs anymore."

USA Today

No. 4

Analysis: "Questions about QB Lamar Jackson's ability to win – and even remain competitive in – marquee matchups will only further abound after Kansas City unceremoniously ended Baltimore's 14-game regular-season winning streak.