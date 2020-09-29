Ravens Week 4 Power Rankings Roundup
Todd_Karpovich
The Ravens' overall Power Ranking held mostly steady after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs 34-20 in Week 3.
Here is the Week 4 roundup.
No. 4
Analysis: "Monday night was a frustrating one for the Ravens, who couldn’t find a rhythm on offense or get the Chiefs off the field on defense. Their weakness as a team has been coming back from behind, and while they did close a 27-10 halftime deficit to one score, missed opportunities from both QB Lamar Jackson and his offensive teammates prevented them from closing the gap—on the scoreboard, and with the defending champs."
No. 2
Analysis: "A humbling loss for the Ravens, who were ambushed by Patrick Mahomes and saw their own MVP, Lamar Jackson, struggle on a huge prime-time stage in a 34-20 loss to the defending champion Chiefs. It's a huge missed opportunity for the Ravens, who kicked away a chance to put themselves on the inside track for a first-round bye and the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a win in their own building. It will be an uphill climb to achieve that goal now, and you wonder what kind of scars a one-sided rout like this might leave behind."
No. 2
Analysis: "Hollywood" hasn't exactly struggled, leading the Ravens with 156 yards receiving through three games. But he hasn't exploded as expected after fully recovering from foot surgery. Take away a 47-yard grab and Brown is averaging a pedestrian 9.9 yards per reception. He has to make more strides before establishing himself as a viable No. 1 wide receiver in the NFL."
No. 6
Analysis: "If they are to get to the Super Bowl, they have to throw it better. Lamar Jackson wasn't good against the Chiefs."
No. 2
Analysis: "The Chiefs were obviously the better team on Monday night, but Baltimore made far too many self-induced mistakes. Plus, it is becoming more and more apparent just how important it is for the Ravens to be playing with a lead against the top teams in the NFL."
No. 2
Analysis: "No, they’re not dropping far. Here’s why: I’d pick the Ravens to beat every other team in the NFL. The Chiefs are simply operating at a different level than everyone else right now, and proved that Monday night. The Bills, Packers, Seahawks, Steelers, whoever — they all would have gotten blasted on Monday night, too. The Ravens will be fine now that they won’t see the Chiefs anymore."
No. 4
Analysis: "Questions about QB Lamar Jackson's ability to win – and even remain competitive in – marquee matchups will only further abound after Kansas City unceremoniously ended Baltimore's 14-game regular-season winning streak.