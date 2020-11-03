SI.com
Raven Country
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayRavenCountry+
Search

Ravens Week 9 Power Rankings Wrap-Up

Todd_Karpovich

The Raven held steady in the recent Power Rankings despite a 28-24 loss to Pittsburgh in Week 8.

Baltimore is 5-1 and in second place in the AFC North with a game against the Indianapolis Colts this week.

Here a wrap-up:

Sports Illustrated

1. Steelers

2. Chiefs

3. Seahawks

4. Buccaneers

5. Ravens

Analysis: "The game came down to the final play but hanging over the Ravens is the fact that Lamar Jackson’s worst performances of the season have come against Baltimore’s best opponents. Jackson threw two interceptions and also fumbled the ball twice inside Pittsburgh’s 10-yard line, but getting their passing game right falls on more than just Jackson."

CBS Sports

1. Steelers

2. Chiefs

3. Seahawks

4. Buccaneers

5. Ravens

Analysis: "They have to throw it better in big games than they did against the Steelers. They are two games behind the Steelers now, which isn't good."

ESPN

1. Steelers

2. Chiefs

3. Seahawks

4. Buccaneers

5. Ravens

Analysis: "The Ravens lead the NFL in rushing with 178.7 yards per game, and Baltimore is tough to beat when its dominant ground game is clicking. Since John Harbaugh became coach in 2008, Baltimore is 75-19 (.797) when rushing for more than 120 yards in a game. Even with Pro Bowl running back Mark Ingram sidelined with an ankle injury on Sunday, the Ravens were able to produce 265 yards rushing against the Steelers, the NFL's No. 2 run defense. Baltimore is banking on quarterback Lamar Jackson and the emergence of rookie running back J.K. Dobbins to reach the playoffs for a third consecutive season."

Washington Post

1. Steelers

2. Chiefs

3. Buccaneers

4. Seahawks

5. Ravens

Analysis: "The four turnovers by QB Lamar Jackson were too much for the Ravens to overcome against the Steelers. This season isn’t bringing the smooth ride through the regular season that last season delivered for Jackson and the Ravens. That might not be such a bad thing, considering how last season ended so abruptly with the playoff defeat to the Titans. But the season-ending ankle injury suffered Sunday by left tackle Ronnie Stanley, only two days after he signed his huge contract extension, is a major loss."

USA Today

1. Steelers

2. Chiefs

3. Seahawks

4. Buccaneers

5. Ravens

Analysis: Anyone else notice QB Lamar Jackson rarely plays well in marquee matchups? He's now 0-3 against Patrick Mahomes, 0-2 in postseason and now 0-1 against Ben Roethlisberger.

NBC Sports

1. Chiefs

2. Steelers

3. Seahawks

4. Buccaneers

5. Ravens

Analysis: "Lamar Jackson had a rough day at the office, turning the ball over a whopping four times vs. the vaunted Steelers defense. Still, Baltimore was able to keep it close in their 28-24 loss to Pittsburgh. This remains one of the top teams in the league heading into Week 9, when the Ravens will visit the Colts.

THANKS FOR READING RAVEN COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens On the Wrong End of 'Lopsided' Penalties

Ravens coach John Harbaugh has to measure his words when asked about controversial calls against his team. However, Baltimore has been on the wrong end of several calls over the past two games against the Eagles and Steelers.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens WR Marquise Brown Clamors for More Targets Downfield

Ravens wide receiver Hollywood Brown is apparently growing frustrated with his role in the offense.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey Says He Tested Positive for COVD-19

An unnamed Ravens player tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Nov. 2. However, cornerback Marlon Humphrey announced on Twitter that he had the virus.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Player Ratings Vs. Steelers

The Ravens dropped their second game of the season, a 28-24 setback to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Here are the Player Ratings.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Can't Overcome Jackson's Miscues in Loss to Steelers

Pittsburgh improved to 7-0; Baltimore falls to 5-2

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Ground Attack, Sturdy Defense Will Be Key to Playoff Run

The Baltimore Ravens have the league's No. 1 running attack by a wide margin, averaging 178.7 yards per game, well ahead of the Arizona Cardinals who are ranked second with 160.7.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Preparing For a Revitalized Big Ben Roethlisberger

Roethlisberger has thrown for 1,446 yards with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions (99.6 qb rating).

Todd_Karpovich

Lamar Jackson Shoulders Blame for Deflating Loss to Steelers

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson did not shy away from his role in the team's disappointing 28-24 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 8.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Linebacker Matt Judon Ejected for Making Contact With an Official

Ravens linebacker Matt Judon was ejected from the game against the Steelers for making contact with an official.

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Left Tackle Ronnie Stanley Suffers Season-Ending Ankle Injury

Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley, who signed a five-year, $98.75 million last week, was carted off the field in the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers with an ankle injury.

Todd_Karpovich