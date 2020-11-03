Ravens Week 9 Power Rankings Wrap-Up

The Raven held steady in the recent Power Rankings despite a 28-24 loss to Pittsburgh in Week 8.

Baltimore is 5-1 and in second place in the AFC North with a game against the Indianapolis Colts this week.

Here a wrap-up:

Sports Illustrated

1. Steelers

2. Chiefs

3. Seahawks

4. Buccaneers

5. Ravens

Analysis: "The game came down to the final play but hanging over the Ravens is the fact that Lamar Jackson’s worst performances of the season have come against Baltimore’s best opponents. Jackson threw two interceptions and also fumbled the ball twice inside Pittsburgh’s 10-yard line, but getting their passing game right falls on more than just Jackson."

CBS Sports

1. Steelers

2. Chiefs

3. Seahawks

4. Buccaneers

5. Ravens

Analysis: "They have to throw it better in big games than they did against the Steelers. They are two games behind the Steelers now, which isn't good."

ESPN

1. Steelers

2. Chiefs

3. Seahawks

4. Buccaneers

5. Ravens

Analysis: "The Ravens lead the NFL in rushing with 178.7 yards per game, and Baltimore is tough to beat when its dominant ground game is clicking. Since John Harbaugh became coach in 2008, Baltimore is 75-19 (.797) when rushing for more than 120 yards in a game. Even with Pro Bowl running back Mark Ingram sidelined with an ankle injury on Sunday, the Ravens were able to produce 265 yards rushing against the Steelers, the NFL's No. 2 run defense. Baltimore is banking on quarterback Lamar Jackson and the emergence of rookie running back J.K. Dobbins to reach the playoffs for a third consecutive season."

Washington Post

1. Steelers

2. Chiefs

3. Buccaneers

4. Seahawks

5. Ravens

Analysis: "The four turnovers by QB Lamar Jackson were too much for the Ravens to overcome against the Steelers. This season isn’t bringing the smooth ride through the regular season that last season delivered for Jackson and the Ravens. That might not be such a bad thing, considering how last season ended so abruptly with the playoff defeat to the Titans. But the season-ending ankle injury suffered Sunday by left tackle Ronnie Stanley, only two days after he signed his huge contract extension, is a major loss."

USA Today

1. Steelers

2. Chiefs

3. Seahawks

4. Buccaneers

5. Ravens

Analysis: Anyone else notice QB Lamar Jackson rarely plays well in marquee matchups? He's now 0-3 against Patrick Mahomes, 0-2 in postseason and now 0-1 against Ben Roethlisberger.

NBC Sports

1. Chiefs

2. Steelers

3. Seahawks

4. Buccaneers

5. Ravens

Analysis: "Lamar Jackson had a rough day at the office, turning the ball over a whopping four times vs. the vaunted Steelers defense. Still, Baltimore was able to keep it close in their 28-24 loss to Pittsburgh. This remains one of the top teams in the league heading into Week 9, when the Ravens will visit the Colts.