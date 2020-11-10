SI.com
Raven Country
Ravens Week 10 Power Rankings Wrap-Up

Todd_Karpovich

The Ravens took down the Colts 24-10, which has moved them up a couple of spots in the various Week 10 Power Rankings.

Here's a wrap-up of the most recent polls:

Sports Illustrated

Ranking

1. Chiefs

2. Steelers 

3. Ravens

4. Saints

5. Packers

Analysis: "The Ravens seem a little under the radar, with Lamar Jackson failing to post the eye-popping numbers he did a year ago, but the team has still won every game except against the two AFC teams above them here."

ESPN

1. Steelers

2. Chiefs

3. Ravens

4. Packers

5. Saints

Analysis: "The Ravens began the season looking to repeat as the AFC's top seed, but they have failed to prove their place among the elite teams after falling to both the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs and undefeated Steelers at home. Baltimore will make the playoffs, but it will likely have to take a different route this time. Trailing the Steelers by two games in the AFC North, the Ravens will probably have to take to the road in the postseason after winning the division the previous two years."

CBS Sports

1. Steelers

2. Chiefs

3. Ravens

4. Saints

5. Bills

Analysis: "That team that showed up in the second half against the Colts is the one we expected to see this season. Maybe that will get the offense cranked up."

USA Today

1. Steelers

2. Chiefs

3. Saints

4. Ravens 

5. Titans

Analysis: "Sunday's triumph at Indianapolis wasn't pretty, but it was the first time QB Lamar Jackson brought Baltimore back from a halftime deficit."

Yahoo Sports

1. Chiefs

2. Steelers

3. Ravens

4. Packers

5. Saints

Analysis: "The Ravens have won six games. Five of those six wins have come by at least 14 points. It seems like this Ravens team is having a hard time finding itself, but they’ve still won most of their games by two touchdowns or more. Don’t be fooled, there’s a championship ceiling with this team."

Sporting News

1. Chiefs

2. Steelers

3. Saints

4. Ravens

5. Bills

Analysis: "The Ravens needed a gritty, old-school defensive win with the passing game not coming through. Lamar Jackson and the running game get plenty of credit for out-slugging the Colts in a critical rebound game."

