Ravens Drop Farther in Week 12 Power Rankings After Second Straight Loss

The Ravens sank farther down in the Week 12 Power Rankings after losing to Tennessee last week.

Baltimore has lost three of its past four games.

Here's the wrapup.

This Week: No. 7, Last Week: 6

Analysis: "It was an uncharacteristic collapse by the defense against Tennessee, but also a characteristic underperformance (as far as 2020 goes) in the red zone by the offense (four trips, three of them goal-to-go, but only 17 points). It feels like the sky is falling in Baltimore—and that feeling will be exacerbated if they lose on Thanksgiving night in Pittsburgh. But the defense is elite when it's at full strength. And while the offense won’t reach last year’s levels, it has answers and it really isn’t that far away from clicking (especially if the red-zone performance normalizes). But, best of all for the Ravens, even if they fall to 6–5 they still have a relatively easy path to 11–5 (home against Cowboys, Jaguars and Giants, road against Joe Burrow-less Bengals and a Browns team that they’ve blown out in two straight)."

This Week: No. 11, Last Week: 5

Analysis: "After a Thanksgiving night game in Pittsburgh, the banged-up and reeling Ravens get a much-needed reprieve with the easiest remaining schedule in the NFL. Baltimore's last five opponents have a combined 16-33-1 record (.333). The Ravens don't look much like a playoff team right now after losing three of their past four games. But Baltimore should reach the postseason for a third straight season by taking care of the Cowboys (3-7), Jaguars (1-9), Giants (3-7) and Bengals (2-7-1)."

CBS Sports

This Week: No. 12, Last Week: 6

Analysis: "If the playoffs started today, they would be out. Now they face a tough turnaround with a road game against the Steelers on Thursday night. They don't throw it well enough."

USA Today

This Week: 12, Last Week: 6

Analysis: "They've suddenly lost three of four and are now depleted by COVID-19 in a short week when they have to go to Pittsburgh. But too soon to panic given Baltimore should be heavily favored in its final five games."

NFL.com

This Week: 12, Last Week: 6

Analysis: "The Ravens had another chance to entrench themselves as an AFC power player in Week 11, but instead came away looking like a pretender. On Sunday, they suffered the indignity of watching the Titans -- the same team that ruined their fairytale season in 2019 -- celebrate a walk-off 29-yard scoring run by Derrick Henry in overtime. Baltimore outplayed Tennessee for much of the game, but a touchdown by A.J. Brown late in the fourth quarter -- on a third-down play in which Brown ran through four would-be Ravens tacklers on his way to the end zone -- said a lot about the current state of Ravens football. "It looked like that team wanted it more than us," Lamar Jackson said. The man's got a point."

Yahoo Sports

This Week: 13, Last Week: 7

Analysis: "One big problem with the Ravens offense is Marquise Brown’s disappearance. Over the last four games, Brown has six catches for 55 yards on 17 targets. He was shut out on Sunday. He’s the Ravens’ best playmaker outside of Lamar Jackson, and they have not been able to get him the ball.