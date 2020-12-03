Ravens Week 13 Power Rankings Roundup

The Ravens lost their third consecutive game, falling to Pittsburgh 19-14 in a game that was postponed three times. Baltimore hosts Dallas on Tuesday, Dec. 8.

Here's a roundup of this week's Power Rankings.

Sports Illustrated

This week: 11; Last week: 7

Analysis: "The schedule is very favorable the last five weeks (Cowboys, at Browns, Jaguars, Giants, at Bengals) so we should still see last year’s top seed get back in the playoff bracket if they can get everyone back on the field."

NFL.com

This week: 12; Last week: 12

Analysis: "John Harbaugh must have thought the whole world was against him these past 10 days. His roster gets decimated by a COVID-19 outbreak, and when he finally gets his team on the field for a bizarre Wednesday matinee against the Steelers, it feels like every call goes against Baltimore in a 19-14 defeat. All told, the Ravens delivered a highly commendable effort without many of their most important players -- if they converted that near touchdown before halftime, the game's outcome could have flipped. Unfortunately, moral victories only take you so far this time of year, and the Ravens could still be without Lamar Jackson in a must-win game against the Cowboys on Tuesday. Last chance to save the season."

CBS Sports

This week: 11; Last week: 12

Analysis: "It might sound weird to say this, but it probably bears repeating just for any increasing skeptics: The Ravens are better with Lamar. Has he been as deadly as 2019? No way. But those electric legs get taken for granted."

ESPN

This week: 11; Last week: 11

Analysis: "If the Ravens want to virtually guarantee a third straight trip to the playoffs, they'll need to win in Cleveland."

USA Today

This week: 11; Last week: 11

Analysis: "Backup QB Robert Griffin III exudes confidence but hasn't passed for as many as 100 yards in a game since 2016 season."