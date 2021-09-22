Ravens Practice Squad Protections Could Offer Glimpse of Short-Term Future

Baltimore could use players later in season.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens protected quarterback Trace McSorley, running back Le'Veon Bell, offensive tackle David Sharpe and inside linebacker Josh Bynes on their practice to prevent other teams from grabbing them.

McSorley suffered a back injury late in training camp and is now the team's No. 3 quarterback. McSorley knows the system and can move up to the 53-man roster if he is needed. He is a mobile player with a solid enough arm and could be attractive for other teams looking to utilize those skills. The Ravens also understand his value.

Bell was signed when the Ravens lost their three running backs — J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill — on their depth chart due to injuries. Bell is an accomplished player looking to resurrect his career in Baltimore. He did not have a full training camp so he is getting into full game shape and learning the Ravens system. But he is a skilled player that can make plays for the Ravens in the coming weeks,

Sharpe, 6-foot-6, 330 pounds, was just signed this week and adds depth to the offensive line, He must have had a solid workout with the Ravens to protect him. Sharpe has played in 34 NFL games over four years so he understands the speed of the game. He offers insurance in case of an injury.