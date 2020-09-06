SI.com
Raven Country
Huntley, Warrior, Wolf, highlight Ravens' 16-player practice squad

Todd_Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens were able to hold onto several undrafted rookies, most notably quarterback Tyler Huntley, safety Nigel Warrior and tight end Eli Wolf, that performed well in training camp by adding them to their practice squad.

None of the players the Ravens released on cutdown day were claimed by other teams.

Huntley showed solid arm strength and accuracy throughout the past month's practices. There was some speculation that he had played well enough to unseat Trace McSorley as the third quarterback on the depth chart. Huntley will now get th chance to continued to develop within the organization.

Huntley played in 37 career games (33 starts), missing eight due to injury at Utah. He went 23-10 as a starter, ranking third all-time in career wins by a Utes quarterback. Huntley completed 574-of-854 passes for 7,351 yards, 46 touchdowns, and 20 interceptions, adding 1,146 rushing yards and 16 scores.

Warrior showed that he has a nose for the ball with two interceptions during training camp. He's a player that could make his way to the active roster this season.

Last year, Warrior played in 49 games, including 38 starts, at safety at Tennessee. He finished his collegiate career with 239 tackles (144 solo), 7.5 tackles for a loss, 18 passes defended, five interceptions, one sack, and three forced fumbles.

His father, Dale Carter, was a two-time All-American defensive back at Tennessee in 1990-91 and went on to have an All-Pro career with the Kansas City Chiefs. 

Wolf was a dark horse to make the initial 53 before being hampered by injuries. He could also be activated this season.

Wolf played in all 14 games, starting in the final two for Georgia. He finished the season with 13 receptions for 194 receiving yards and one touchdown and was awarded co-winner of the Offensive Newcomer of the Year.

In his junior year at Tennessee, Wolf played in 12 games (seven starts), totaling 5 receptions for 30 yards and one touchdown.

The rest of the practice squad consists of:

  • Tight end Jerell Adams (exception)
  • Linebacker Aaron Adeoye
  • Cornerback Terrell Bonds
  • Center Trystan Colon-Castillo
  • Defensive tackle Aaron Crawford
  • Cornerback Khalil Dorsey
  • Guard Will Holden (exception)
  • Wide Receiver Jaylon Moore
  • Long Snapper Nick Moore
  • Safety Jordan Richards (veteran)
  • Linebacker Chauncey Rivers
  • Linebacker Kristian Welch
  • Running Back Ty'Son Williams
