Ravens cancel practice for 'team unifying session' for social justice reform

WINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens canceled practice Aug. 28 " to perform a team unifying session surrounding social justice reform."

The Ravens also canceled all afternoon meetings and media obligations following a morning practice the previous day

The most recent change of schedule comes on the heels of a passionate team statement calling for the arrest of the police officers who killed Breonna Taylor in Louisville and shot Jacob Blake in Kenosha Wis. The shooting set off widespread protests and prompted professional athletes to voice their concerns through boycotts and on social media.

"With yet another example of racial discrimination with the shooting of Jacob Blake, and the unlawful abuse of peaceful protesters, we MUST unify as a society," the team said in a statement. "It is imperative that all people – regardless of race, religion, creed or belief – come together to say, ‘Enough is enough!’

"This is bigger than sports. Racism is embedded in the fabric of our nation’s foundation and is a blemish on our country’s history. If we are to change course and make our world a better place, we must face this problem head-on and act now to enact positive change."

This also means the Ravens have formally ended training camp at their headquarters. There is a scheduled practice at M & T Bank Stadium on Aug. 29. The players are off the following day and then will follow a regular-season schedule beginning Aug. 21.

The final roster must be trimmed to 53 players by Sept. 5. The Ravens open the regular season at home Sept. 13 against the Cleveland Browns.