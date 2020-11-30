Report: Ravens Have to Cancel Practice One Day Prior to Playing Steelers

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens were forced to cancel practice by the NFL one day prior to their Week 12 game against the Steelers because of ongoing concerns with COVID-19, according to a report by ESPN.

This means Baltimore has not practiced in 10 days because of the number of players that have tested positive for the virus.

After wide receiver Willie Snead reportedly tested positive late Sunday night, the Ravens now have 23 players on the COVID-19 list, including 11 starters, seven players who made the Pro Bowl last season, and reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.

The game against Pittsburgh was originally scheduled for Thanksgiving night but has been pushed back until Tuesday, Dec. 1 because of the outbreak among the Ravens players.

Baltimore is still finalizing plans for when to travel to Pittsburgh, which could get up to three inches of snow on Tuesday, further complicating travel.

If the game is played, the Ravens will be shorthanded on both sides of the ball.

The Ravens currently have six offensive linemen available for the game —tackle, Orlando Brown Jr., guard Bradley Bozeman, rookie center Trystan Colon-Castillo, rookie guards Ben Bredeson and Tyre Phillips and second-year guard Ben Powers.

Baltimore is dealing with the same challenges on the defensive line.

Baltimore has a competent backup quarterback in Robert Griffin III, but he will have to play behind a makeshift offensive line against a fierce Steelers pass rush that leads the NFL with 38 sacks.

If the Ravens have any more positive tests the day prior to the game, the NFL could postpone the matchup. The NFL could create a Week 18 to play this game and others affected by the virus,

At this point, it's all about survival.

The Ravens COVID list includes:

Offense

QB Lamar Jackson

QB Trace McSorley

RB Mark Ingram II

RB J.K. Dobbins

WR Willie Snead

TE Mark Andrews

C Patrick Mekari

C Matt Skura

FB Patrick Ricard

OL D.J. Fluker

T Will Holden

Defense

DT Brandon Williams

DE Calais Campbell

DE Jihad Ward

DT Justin Madubuike

OLB Jaylon Ferguson

OLB Pernell McPhee

OLB Matt Judon

DT Broderick Washington

CB Iman Marshall (IR)

CB Tavon Young (IR)

CB Khalil Dorsey (IR)

Special Teams

LS Morgan Cox