Ravens Ranked Second in Pre-Draft NFL Power Rankings Behind Chiefs

The Baltimore Ravens are ranked second behind the Kansas City Chiefs in Sports Illustrated's NFL Power Rankings heading into the draft

"The Ravens are among the sharpest roster-builders in the NFL, and that’s continued this offseason with the team landing Calais Campbell for a fifth-round pick and reaping another second-round draft pick by sending spare tight end Hayden Hurst to the Falcons. (Michael Brockers would have been another key add up front on defense, before the deal fell through due to an issue with his physical)," wrote Jenny Vrentas.

"Last season ended with the top-seeded Ravens losing at home in the divisional round to Derrick Henry and the Titans, so continuing to fortify their front seven could be a priority in the draft."

The defending Super-Bowl champion Chiefs are the favorites to retain that title behind quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Three NFC teams — New Orleans Saints, San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers — round out the top five. The Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans, Philadelphia Eagles, New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills are ranked sixth through 10th respectively.

Baltimore also has Super Bowl aspirations.

The Ravens are coming off the best regular season in franchise history, won the AFC North crown for a second straight year and earned the top seed in the playoffs. The front office, coaches and players are confident that the team has enough talent to make a Super Bowl run in 2020 behind league MVP Lamar Jackson at quarterback.

Baltimore has already made some key offseason moves, boosting its defensive line with the acquisition of Calais Campbell and signing free-agent Derek Wolfe. The Ravens also placed the franchise tag in linebacker Matt Judon, who led the team with 9.5 sacks last season.

General manager Eric DeCosta has nine selections in the upcoming draft to further strengthen the roster. The Ravens will be targeting an inside linebacker, offensive linemen and receivers.