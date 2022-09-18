Skip to main content

Ravens Pregame Notes Week 2 Against Dolphins

Dobbins reportedly will be held out.

BALTIMORE — Ravens running back Kenyan Drake could have a busy day against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2.

The team plans to keep J.K. Dobbins sidelined for at least another game as he recovers from a knee injury he suffered last season, according to a report by ESPN. Dobbins has played since his rookie year in 2020 after tearing his ACL, LCL, meniscus and hamstring 13 months ago.

Drake was signed at the end of the preseason and got the most carries last week against the Jets. Drake started slow because he's only had the playbook for a week and he got better as the game evolved. Drake finished with 31 yards on 11 carries. He also had a 15-yard reception out of the backfield. Mike Davis had a fumble that the Ravens recovered. 

Overall, the Ravens managed 64 yards on the ground. 

Justice Hill is also in the mix to get some carries against Miami. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Moves

With their top three cornerbacks — Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters and Brandon Stephens — listed as questionable, the Ravens signed Daryl Worley to the 53-man roster. 

Baltimore also elevated wide receiver Raleigh Webb from the practice squad with James Proche injured. 

Dolphins Tackle Woes

The Dolphins will be down one starting tackle for their Week 2 and it could end up being two before kickoff.

Starting right tackle Austin Jackson was placed on injured reserve and left tackle Terron Armstead was limited in practice.

Jackson sustained an ankle injury in the 20-7 victory against the New England Patriots last Sunday, while Armstead had to miss two snaps in the fourth quarter because of a toe injury.

Armstead's availability for the Baltimore game likely will depend on pain tolerance.

In This Article (2)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

USATSI_17146925
News

How to Watch, Listen to Ravens-Dolphins in Week 2

By Todd Karpovich
2bad19fb-3547-4aba-b489-0d64e0580615-112121_spt_ravens_v_dolphins_wi_005
News

Ravens Looking for Measure of Revenge Vs. Dolphins

By Todd Karpovich
rcn4nfyzi68xgph7mjhg
News

Ravens Want to Break Huddle Quicker Against Dolphins

By Todd Karpovich
112924f0-4370-11ec-b3fe-cd833ed1f783
News

Ravens Opponent Breakdown: Miami Dolphins

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_17146925
News

Week 2: Ravens Vs. Dolphins Preview, Where to Watch, Prediction

By Todd Karpovich
download (13)
News

Ravens-Dolphins Notebook: Dobbins Could Make Debut

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_19029583
News

Macdonald Confident in Ravens Secondary Despite Injuries

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_17185016-scaled-e1662654532591
News

Ravens-Dolphins Week 2 Predictions Roundup

By Todd Karpovich