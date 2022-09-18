Ravens Pregame Notes Week 2 Against Dolphins

BALTIMORE — Ravens running back Kenyan Drake could have a busy day against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2.

The team plans to keep J.K. Dobbins sidelined for at least another game as he recovers from a knee injury he suffered last season, according to a report by ESPN. Dobbins has played since his rookie year in 2020 after tearing his ACL, LCL, meniscus and hamstring 13 months ago.

Drake was signed at the end of the preseason and got the most carries last week against the Jets. Drake started slow because he's only had the playbook for a week and he got better as the game evolved. Drake finished with 31 yards on 11 carries. He also had a 15-yard reception out of the backfield. Mike Davis had a fumble that the Ravens recovered.

Overall, the Ravens managed 64 yards on the ground.

Justice Hill is also in the mix to get some carries against Miami.

Moves

With their top three cornerbacks — Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters and Brandon Stephens — listed as questionable, the Ravens signed Daryl Worley to the 53-man roster.

Baltimore also elevated wide receiver Raleigh Webb from the practice squad with James Proche injured.

Dolphins Tackle Woes

The Dolphins will be down one starting tackle for their Week 2 and it could end up being two before kickoff.

Starting right tackle Austin Jackson was placed on injured reserve and left tackle Terron Armstead was limited in practice.

Jackson sustained an ankle injury in the 20-7 victory against the New England Patriots last Sunday, while Armstead had to miss two snaps in the fourth quarter because of a toe injury.

Armstead's availability for the Baltimore game likely will depend on pain tolerance.