Ravens Prepared to Tackle Browns QB Deshaun Watson

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens want to give Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson a not-so-warm welcome to the AFC North.

Watson will face the Ravens for the first time as a member of Cleveland in Week 15.

Baltimore beat the Browns 23-20 in Week 7 with Jacoby Brissett as the starter.

"They paid a lot of money to Deshaun and have a lot of faith in him, and he’s obviously one of those Top 5, Top 10 quarterbacks in the league," cornerback Marlon Humphrey said. "[There’s] limited film, [and] it’s kind of only heating up, so it’s not really the best time to play him, but we look forward to the challenge. It’s good to see him back out there.”

Watson, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, signed a five-year, $230 million contract with the Browns this offseason that included a $44.97 million signing bonus with $230 million guaranteed. He earns an average annual salary of $46 million.

Watson has struggled against the Ravens in the past. He has gone 0-2 and thrown for 444 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. He also had eight carries for just 29 yards. However, he is a quarterback that can create matchup problems.

"[He is] still the same guy that he used to be, still a great quarterback, still can move, still can make the throws on the move," Ravens inside linebacker Patrick Queen said. "[He] can still do everything that any other quarterback can do. So, the biggest thing with him is just trying to keep him in the pocket and limiting the things he does well.”