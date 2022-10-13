Ravens Preparing for Heavy Giants Blitz

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens know first-hand how much New York Giants defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale likes to blitz.

The Giants have blitzed more than any other team in the NFL this year after being ranked 16th in 2021. New York is also ranked eighth against the pass, allowing 194.4 yards per game.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson declined to put a number of how many times he will see the pressure this weekend, but he'll be prepared.

“Ain’t no telling," he said. "Coach “Wink” is known for exotic blitzes and just doing his thing. Shoutout to Coach ‘Wink.’”

The Giants can bring the pressure from the inside with nose tackle Dexter Lawrence, who has three sacks and eight quarterback hits. Outside linebacker Oshane Ximines also bring pressure from the edge and has two sacks.

Jackson has done much better against the blitz this season after struggling last year.

In a Week 3 victory over the Patriots who blitzed 49.7 percent of his dropbacks, Jackson was 9-of-14 for 111 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions (128.3 passer rating), according to NFL NextGen Stats. That was the second game in a row that Jackson threw three touchdowns against the blitz.



Ravens coach John Harbaugh expects him to handle the Giants' pressure.

“It’s been good. You guys have seen him play," Harbaugh said about Jackson against the blitz. "I would probably say what you guys would say. He’s made progress; he’s improved in that area, but not just him, we all have. In a game, it’s always moving, it’s always a moving target; it’s not ‘The Blitz.’ There are all kinds of different blitzes, there are all kinds of different iterations that you come up with. You have an answer, then they come up with an answer."