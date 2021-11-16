Ravens Preparing for Roller Coaster Ride of A Season

OWINGS MILLS, Md.— Despite some inconsistent performances, the Ravens are in first place in the AFC North at the midpoint of the season.

Parity is in full effect within the NFL season, and each week there is a stunning upset.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh is preparing for a wild ride over the final eight games.

"It’s going to be that way all season," Harbaugh said. "It’s going to be a dog fight throughout the course of the season, I think, in every division to win the division. That’s your first goal, to win the division. To do that, we have to find a way to win the next game. We have to stack as many wins as we can. [We’re] disappointed in Thursday – that would’ve been a great opportunity for us if we would have been able to find a way to win that game. We played poorly and lost the game, but we’re in the fight. We’re in first place; we have to find a way to win the next game.”

The Ravens had a stunning 22-10 setback to the Miami Dolphins in Week 10. However, they emerged from the weekend virtually unscathed as the Pittsburgh Steelers tied the winless Lions 16-16 and the Cleveland Browns were dismantled by the New England Patriots 41-7.

The Bengals were the big winners because they gained ground without playing a game.

However, the AFC North has a long way to go before being decided.

The Ravens still have to play the Steelers and Browns twice over the final weeks. The Bengals beat Baltimore 41-17 in Week 7 and have the rematch in Cincinnati on Dec. 26.

This season has shown that anything could happen in those games.

"It’s week-to-week," Harbaugh said after his team lost to the Bengals 41-17. "You’re being crowned the best ever, and we’re sitting there going, ‘Woah, woah, it’s one week.’ Now, you want to say, ‘What’s wrong with the run game? What’s wrong with the pass game? You guys are terrible.’

"And we’re like, ‘Woah, woah, it’s one week.’ It’s the same message from us. So, that’s how it works. That’s how the National Football League works."