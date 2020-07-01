RavenCountry
Ravens preseason reportedly cut to two games

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens will have a shorter preseason with just two games because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report by Pro Football Talk.

The NFL is cutting the preseason games reportedly scheduled for weeks one and four. That means the Ravens matchups against the Bills on Aug. 14 and Redskins on Sept. 3 will be tentatively cancelled. 

Baltimore will still play its two other preseason games scheduled for Week 2 against at the Dallas Cowboys on Aug. 22 and Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 30 at M&T Bank Stadium will proceed as planned. 

The NFL still has not made any major announcements for the regular season.

The Ravens are coming off the best regular season in franchise history, finishing 14-2, winning the AFC North crown for a second straight year and earning the top seed in the playoffs for the first time. Baltimore has Super Bowl aspirations in 2020 and is hopeful the rest of the schedule will go as planned. 

Baltimore has five prime-time games this upcoming season — tied for the most in franchise history.

One of the most highly anticipated matchups of the 2020 regular season will arrive Week 3 on Monday night when the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs visit M&T Bank Stadium for the first time since 2015.

It will be third consecutive year that Jackson, the reigning NFL MVP, competes against Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has won both games against his younger counterpart by a combined eight points — 27-24 (OT) in 2018 and 33-28 last season. 

n addition to playing the Chiefs, Baltimore's other prime-time games are:

  • At New England, Sunday, Nov. 15
  • At Pittsburgh, Nov. 26 (Thanksgiving) , Nov. 16
  • Cowboys, Thursday, Dec. 3
  • At Cleveland, Monday, Dec. 14

The Ravens open the season at home against the AFC North rival, Cleveland Browns, on Sept. 13. Baltimore is favored in every regular-season game in 2020, according to the early line released by BetOnline.

The full 2020 schedule:

Week 1: 9/13/20: vs. Browns 1 p.m.

Week 2: 9/20/20: at Texans 4:25 p.m.

Week 3: 9/28/20: vs. Chiefs (MNF) 8:15 p.m.

Week 4: 10/4/20: at Redskins 1 p.m.

Week 5: 10/11/20: vs. Bengals 1 p.m.

Week 6: 10/18/20: at Eagles 1 p.m.

Week 7: 10/25/20: vs. Steelers 1 p.m.

Week 8: 11/1/20: BYE WEEK

Week 9: 11/8/20: at Colts 1 p.m.

Week 10: 11/15/20: at Patriots (SNF) 8:20 p.m.

Week 11: 11/22/20: vs. Titans 1 p.m.

Week 12: 11/26/20: at Steelers (Thanksgiving) 8:20 p.m.

Week 13: 12/3/20: vs. Cowboys (TNF) 8:20 p.m.

Week 14: 12/14/20: at Browns (MNF) 8:15 p.m.

Week 15: 12/20/20: vs. Jaguars 1 p.m.

Week 16: 12/27/20: vs. Giants 1 p.m.

Week 17: 1/3/21: at Bengals 1 p.m.

Ravens have infrastructure to handle distancing guidelines

The Ravens practice facility has the infrastructure and space to handle any social distancing guidelines set by the NFL for training camp.

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson: 'I need to win a playoff game before anything'

Lamar Jackson has heard the criticism that comes with two straight years of playoff disappoint — a drought he plans to end this season for the Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

Patrick Queen learned to dominate behind Devin White at LSU

Patrick Queen was effective following Devin White at LSU and the Ravens hope he can continue to dominate as a rookie just like his college counterpart.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens gearing up for the challenging start to the season

The Ravens are preparing for a tough slate of games over the first quarter of the 2020 season with matchups against the Browns, Texans, Chiefs and Redskins.

Todd Karpovich

Calais Campbell eyes elusive Super Bowl title with Ravens

Calais Campbell has enough awards and accolades to fill a trophy case and he is now looking to add a Super Bowl championship with the Baltimore Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

Cam Newton adds intrigue to Ravens/Pats prime-time matchup

The prime-time matchup between the Ravens and Patriots in Week 10 got an even bigger boost with Cam Newton entering the fray.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens ready to 'hit the ground running' for training camp

It's been the strangest offseason in Ravens history, but the team is confident the players will "hit the ground running" when training camp convenes.

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson refining his game heading into year three

Lamar Jackson is one of the NFL's most-hyped players and is the new face of the league, but the quarterback is working toward more greatness for the Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

Patrick Ricard most 'underrated' player for Baltimore Ravens

Patrick Ricard is a rare player in the NFL with his ability to play on both sides of the ball, earning him the designation as the most underrated player on the Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

Rookie James Proche ready to make an impact for Ravens

The Ravens are going to get the ball into the hands of rookie James Proche at both wide receiver and on special teams.

Todd Karpovich