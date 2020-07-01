Ravens preseason reportedly cut to two games

The Ravens will have a shorter preseason with just two games because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report by Pro Football Talk.

The NFL is cutting the preseason games reportedly scheduled for weeks one and four. That means the Ravens matchups against the Bills on Aug. 14 and Redskins on Sept. 3 will be tentatively cancelled.

Baltimore will still play its two other preseason games scheduled for Week 2 against at the Dallas Cowboys on Aug. 22 and Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers on Aug. 30 at M & T Bank Stadium will proceed as planned.

The NFL still has not made any major announcements for the regular season.

The Ravens are coming off the best regular season in franchise history, finishing 14-2, winning the AFC North crown for a second straight year and earning the top seed in the playoffs for the first time. Baltimore has Super Bowl aspirations in 2020 and is hopeful the rest of the schedule will go as planned.

Baltimore has five prime-time games this upcoming season — tied for the most in franchise history.

One of the most highly anticipated matchups of the 2020 regular season will arrive Week 3 on Monday night when the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs visit M & T Bank Stadium for the first time since 2015.

It will be third consecutive year that Jackson, the reigning NFL MVP, competes against Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has won both games against his younger counterpart by a combined eight points — 27-24 (OT) in 2018 and 33-28 last season.

n addition to playing the Chiefs, Baltimore's other prime-time games are:

At New England, Sunday, Nov. 15

At Pittsburgh, Nov. 26 (Thanksgiving) , Nov. 16

Cowboys, Thursday, Dec. 3

At Cleveland, Monday, Dec. 14

The Ravens open the season at home against the AFC North rival, Cleveland Browns, on Sept. 13. Baltimore is favored in every regular-season game in 2020, according to the early line released by BetOnline.

The full 2020 schedule:

Week 1: 9/13/20: vs. Browns 1 p.m.

Week 2: 9/20/20: at Texans 4:25 p.m.

Week 3: 9/28/20: vs. Chiefs (MNF) 8:15 p.m.

Week 4: 10/4/20: at Redskins 1 p.m.

Week 5: 10/11/20: vs. Bengals 1 p.m.

Week 6: 10/18/20: at Eagles 1 p.m.

Week 7: 10/25/20: vs. Steelers 1 p.m.

Week 8: 11/1/20: BYE WEEK

Week 9: 11/8/20: at Colts 1 p.m.

Week 10: 11/15/20: at Patriots (SNF) 8:20 p.m.

Week 11: 11/22/20: vs. Titans 1 p.m.

Week 12: 11/26/20: at Steelers (Thanksgiving) 8:20 p.m.

Week 13: 12/3/20: vs. Cowboys (TNF) 8:20 p.m.

Week 14: 12/14/20: at Browns (MNF) 8:15 p.m.

Week 15: 12/20/20: vs. Jaguars 1 p.m.

Week 16: 12/27/20: vs. Giants 1 p.m.

Week 17: 1/3/21: at Bengals 1 p.m.