Lamar Jackson is not overly worried about the lack of preseason games.

The NFL decided to cancel those matchups because of the ongoing challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic.

While there is some concern among coaches about the ability of first-year players getting acclimated to the speed of the game, Jackson said the veteran players can benefit from the decision.

“Our guys will be going into the regular season safely," Jackson said. "No little nick-ups, injuries, or anything like that will occur from preseason games. I’m cool with it. We just won’t be getting hit or anything like that until the regular season, so [we] just have to prepare well for that.”

The Ravens won't take the field against another opponent until the Sept. 13 regular-season opener against the Cleveland Browns.

Coach John Harbaugh said the biggest challenge with no preseason games is getting the players prepared to be able to effectively block and make/absorb hits in a live-action environment.

"We’ll always try to find a way to keep our players as healthy and safe as we can," Harbaugh said. "That’s the right thing to do, ‘A,’ and ‘B,’ it’s beneficial to the team. We have a common interest there. Secondly, we have to be ready to play. You can’t put a team out there unprepared.

"Football is a tackling and a blocking sport, so we are going to have to find a way to get that tackling and blocking done in practice against one another to the level that we need to, to be ready to play the game against the Browns and all the other teams we are playing in September.”

Linebacker Patrick Queen, who was selected in the first round of this year's draft, contends those extra snaps would have been helpful for the rookies. However, none of the first-year players had preseason games in college so it's not completely unprepared for the scenario.

"They take their preseason games here very seriously," Queen said. "That’s a learning process for us. For me, not to be able to get that is unfortunate, but at the same time, you’ve got to adapt. When the time comes for game one, let’s rock and roll.”