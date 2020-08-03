RavenCountry
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Lamar Jackson sees the upside of no preseason games

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson is not overly worried about the lack of preseason games.

The NFL decided to cancel those matchups because of the ongoing challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic. 

While there is some concern among coaches about the ability of first-year players getting acclimated to the speed of the game, Jackson said the veteran players can benefit from the decision. 

“Our guys will be going into the regular season safely," Jackson said. "No little nick-ups, injuries, or anything like that will occur from preseason games. I’m cool with it. We just won’t be getting hit or anything like that until the regular season, so [we] just have to prepare well for that.”

The Ravens won't take the field against another opponent until the Sept. 13 regular-season opener against the Cleveland Browns.

Coach John Harbaugh said the biggest challenge with no preseason games is getting the players prepared to be able to effectively block and make/absorb hits in a live-action environment. 

"We’ll always try to find a way to keep our players as healthy and safe as we can," Harbaugh said. "That’s the right thing to do, ‘A,’ and ‘B,’ it’s beneficial to the team. We have a common interest there. Secondly, we have to be ready to play. You can’t put a team out there unprepared. 

"Football is a tackling and a blocking sport, so we are going to have to find a way to get that tackling and blocking done in practice against one another to the level that we need to, to be ready to play the game against the Browns and all the other teams we are playing in September.” 

Linebacker Patrick Queen, who was selected in the first round of this year's draft, contends those extra snaps would have been helpful for the rookies. However, none of the first-year players had preseason games in college so it's not completely unprepared for the scenario.

"They take their preseason games here very seriously," Queen said. "That’s a learning process for us. For me, not to be able to get that is unfortunate, but at the same time, you’ve got to adapt. When the time comes for game one, let’s rock and roll.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens rookie J.K. Dobbins not concerned about crowded backfield

J.K. Dobbins is part of a four-headed Ravens attack at running backs where there will be a battle for carries, but he's not overly concerned about his role.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens decision to waive Mack underscores their depth

The Ravens overhauled their defensive line with the addition of some key veterans and a pair of stout rookies, which left Daylon Mack as the odd man out.

Todd Karpovich

Former Ravens LB C.J. Mosley opting out of 2020 season

C.J. Mosley is opting out of the 2020 NFL season, becoming the second player on the New York Jets to decide not to take the field during this COVID-19 season.

Kristian Dyer

LSU prepared Patrick Queen for unprecedented training camp with Ravens

LSU prepared Patrick Queen for the rigors of the NFL and he's ready to make an impact despite the ongoing challenges with he COVID-19 pandemic.

Todd Karpovich

Commentary: Should the Ravens gamble on Antonio Brown?

The Ravens had numerous opportunities to shoot down rumors about potentially signing Antonio Brown, but they kept the intrigue alive.

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson won't give up hope on bringing Antonio Brown to Ravens

Lamar Jackson is hoping Antonio Brown could make his way to the Ravens.

Todd Karpovich

by

jrung10

Lamar Jackson takes Seinfeld's 'Bubble Boy' approach to COVID-19

Lamar Jackson was a self-proclaimed "Bubble Boy" when it came to dealing with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, referencing popular Seinfeld episode.

Todd Karpovich

by

JCK

John Harbaugh managing the hype surrounding 2020 Ravens

Coach John Harbaugh likes that type of confidence, but he knows teams will be gunning for the Ravens because of they are one of this year's Supr Bowl favorites

Todd Karpovich

Antonio Brown suspended eight games in 2020

If Antonio Brown joins the Ravens, he won't be able to play until the Nov. 11 against the New England Patriots.

Todd Karpovich

Is Delanie Walker an option for the Ravens at tight end?

The Ravens have a need for a third tight end after Hayden Hurst was traded to the Atlanta Falcons this offseason and Delanie Walker could fill the void.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich