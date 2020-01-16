Ravens Pro Bowl Notes

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens tied the 2007 Dallas Cowboys for the most players ever selected to a Pro Bowl in one season when right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. was added to the roster.

Brown replaces Oakland Raiders tackle Trent Brown, who was scratched with a chest injury. The Ravens also have three offensive linemen on the Pro Bowl roster with Brown, right guard Marshal Yanda and left tackle Ronnie Stanley.

"We’re very proud of it. I talked to the guys about it, and it’s like all these individual awards in the ultimate team sport – it really is a team honor," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "I know our guys feel that way about it. I know I feel that way about it. You take pride in it as a coach, and I know the teammates take pride in it because it’s football, and everybody works together. So, we feel good about that. High-five to those guys, and we’re moving forward.”

Brown started all 16 games and played every offensive snap this past season. He was rated as the league's No. 25 overall tackle, according to Pro Football Focus.

“He’s a hardworking kid," Yanda said about Brown. “He’s a great kid. He loves football. He loves being a part of it, loves the camaraderie of the guys. I’m happy to play next to him.

"He’s really improved in his second year and just taken that next step for sure. You have a lot of room to improve in your second year. You’re a young, raw player, and I feel like he’s taken those steps. He’s coming into his own.”

However, Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters opted not to play in the Pro Bowl because of an undisclosed injury, allowing Steelers cornerback Joe Haden to take his place.

Of Baltimore’s 13 Pro Bowlers, 10 are homegrown players – six draft picks (Lamar Jackson, Mark Andrews, Marlon Humphrey, Matthew Judon, Stanley, Yanda and Brown) and three who signed as undrafted free agents (Morgan Cox, Pat Ricard and Justin Tucker).

In addition, first-round draft choices from three-consecutive years were tabbed as Pro Bowlers: Stanley (2016), Humphrey (2017) and Jackson (2018). Safety Earl Thomas and running back Mark Ingram were the other selections.