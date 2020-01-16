Ravens Pro Bowl Notes

RavenMaven
Todd Karpovich

OWINGS MILLS, Md.  — The Ravens tied the 2007 Dallas Cowboys for the most players ever selected to a Pro Bowl in one season when right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. was added to the roster.  

Brown replaces Oakland Raiders tackle Trent Brown, who was scratched with a chest injury. The Ravens also have three offensive linemen on the Pro Bowl roster with Brown, right guard Marshal Yanda and left tackle Ronnie Stanley.

"We’re very proud of it. I talked to the guys about it, and it’s like all these individual awards in the ultimate team sport – it really is a team honor," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "I know our guys feel that way about it. I know I feel that way about it. You take pride in it as a coach, and I know the teammates take pride in it because it’s football, and everybody works together. So, we feel good about that. High-five to those guys, and we’re moving forward.”

Brown started all 16 games and played every offensive snap this past season. He was rated as the league's No. 25 overall tackle, according to Pro Football Focus. 

“He’s a hardworking kid," Yanda said about Brown. “He’s a great kid. He loves football. He loves being a part of it, loves the camaraderie of the guys. I’m happy to play next to him. 

"He’s really improved in his second year and just taken that next step for sure. You have a lot of room to improve in your second year. You’re a young, raw player, and I feel like he’s taken those steps. He’s coming into his own.”

However, Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters opted not to play in the Pro Bowl because of an undisclosed injury, allowing Steelers cornerback Joe Haden to take his place.

Of Baltimore’s 13 Pro Bowlers, 10 are homegrown players – six draft picks (Lamar Jackson, Mark Andrews, Marlon Humphrey, Matthew Judon, Stanley, Yanda and Brown) and three who signed as undrafted free agents (Morgan Cox, Pat Ricard and Justin Tucker).

In addition, first-round draft choices from three-consecutive years were tabbed as Pro Bowlers: Stanley (2016), Humphrey (2017) and Jackson (2018). Safety Earl Thomas and running back Mark Ingram were the other selections. 

Lamar Jackson Named NFL MVP By Pro Football Writers of America

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson received the NFL Most Valuable Player award from the Pro Football Writers of America. Jackson had one of the most successful regular seasons by any quarterback in NFL history. He completed 265 of 401 passes for 3,127 yards and an NFL-high 36 touchdowns, which was also a franchise record. Jackson finished with 1,206 yards rushing — sixth best in the league and the most by a quarterback in NFL single-season history.

Todd Karpovich

Another Look at the Ravens' Salary Cap

Baltimore has a core nucleus of young players still performing under their rookie contracts. The Ravens will have about $34 million in room under the salary cap when the 2020 league year opens in March — a significant improvement from previous years. The Ravens were able to free up more than $20 million in cap space for each of the next two years by trading quarterback Joe Flacco and his hefty contract to the Denver Broncos.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Roster Decisions: Restricted Free Agents, Exclusive Rights, Team Options

The Ravens have the financial flexibility in 2020 to be active in the free agent market and also extend some key players. In addition to 17 unrestricted free agents, GM Eric DeCosta has to make some tough decisions with other players on the current roster. Here is the breakdown.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Roster Decisions: Unrestricted Free Agents

After a disappointing loss in the playoffs, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta must turn his attention to the offseason. DeCosta, now in his second-year at the helm, has several potentially difficult decisions to make with several players. Here is a breakdown of the unrestricted free agents.

Todd Karpovich

Miles Boykin Looking to Take Next Step After Mostly Quiet Rookie Season

Ravens rookie Miles Boykin was already looking ahead to next season just one day after the team lost in the divisional round of the playoffs to Tennessee. The third-round pick from Notre Dame showed flashes of potential when he was given an opportunity in a mostly quiet first year with the team. Boykin caught 13 passes for 198 yards with two touchdowns during the regular season.

Todd Karpovich

Marlon Humphrey Doubles Down on Playoff Criticism

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey was not in the mood to mince words, Moments after the top-seeded Ravens were upset by sixth-seeded Tennessee 28-12 in the AFC divisional playoffs, Humphrey said he and his teammates were going to have the wear the label of playoff failures. "I think you have to look at yourself in the mirror, and I think this team's identity right now is to get in the playoffs and choke," Humphrey said. "It is what it is. This is just the hard truth."

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson Shakes Off Playoff Criticism

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has never worried about the naysayers. So, when he was questioned about losing an opening playoff game for the second straight year, Jackson dismissed the potential criticism.

Todd Karpovich

Marcus Peters Finds a Home in Baltimore

The Ravens showed their appreciation for Marcus Peters by signing him to a three-year, $42 million extension late in the regular season. After spending time with the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams in his first five years in the league, Peter might have found a longer-term home in Baltimore.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Report Card Vs. Titans

The Ravens record-setting season came to a grinding halt in a 28-12 loss to the Tennessee Titans in the AFC divisional round. It was top-seeded Baltimore's first loss since Sept. 29 against the Cleveland Browns — a span of 12 games. Here are the grades,.

Todd Karpovich

Marshal Yanda Alleges Titans' Rookie Jeffery Simmons Spit in His Face

Ravens veteran right guard Marshal Yanda accused Tennessee Titans rookie defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons of spitting in his face during the AFC divisional playoff game.Yanda, an eight-time Pro Bowl selection, could not recall the specific the incident occurred during Baltimore's 28-12 loss. However, Yanda was animated after the game and decried Simmons' alleged actions.

Todd Karpovich

