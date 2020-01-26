Jackson, Ravens Teammates Have Solid Showing in Pro-Bowl Victory

Lamar Jackson shined on the big stage.

The Ravens quarterback was 16 of 23 for 185 yards passing with two touchdowns and an interception (104.4 passer rating) in the AFC's 38-33 victory over the NFC in the 2020 Pro Bowl.

Baltimore tight end Mark Andrews was the recipient of one of those scores on with a three-yard reception in the end zone.

Overall, the Ravens had 12 players appear in the game, the most of any team. Baltimore's coaching staff, including John Harbaugh, also led the AFC team.

In addition to Jackson's solid performance, Andrews led all AFC receivers with nine receptions for 73 yards with the touchdown. Mark Ingram appeared fully healed from a recent calf injury and finished with 31 yards on five carries. He also had a 17-yard reception.

The other Ravens that saw action were right guard Marshal Yanda, left tackle Ronnie Stanley, right guard Orlando Brown Jr., fullback Patrick Ricard, safety Earl Thomas III, cornerback Marlon Humphrey, outside linebacker Matthew Judon, kicker Justin Tucker and long snapper Morgan Cox.

Tucker converted all five of his extra-point attempts and had a 50-yard field goal. Thomas had an interception against Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins that helped seal the AFC's victory

The Ravens set a franchise record for wins (14-2) and won a second straight AFC North title in the 2019 regular season, However, Baltimore fell short in the playoffs with a 28-12 loss to the Titans in the divisional round.

The coaches and players were hoping the Pro Bowl experience would ease some of that disappointment and propel them into an offseason that will be geared toward a Super Bowl run in 2020.

“We had a great season, but we had a disappointing end,” Harbaugh said. “We were the best team we could be this season. All things considered, where we were at, with our team, with our roster, with our youth, with our experience, all the things that we had, with our coaches, we were the best team during the season that we could be. But, we weren’t our best in that playoff game, and that was disappointing.”