RavenMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News
GM Report

Ravens Hope Pro Bowl Experience Will Ease Some Pain

Todd Karpovich

John Harbaugh was looking to get away.

After reeling from a playoff loss to the Tennessee Titans, the Ravens' coach and his staff were headed to Orlando with 12 of their players for this year's Pro Bowl.

The experience was expected to be somewhat therapeutic. 

"It'll be fun, yes. It'll be fun, and it'll be a chance for us to kind of maybe heal up a little bit in a great environment," Harbaugh said. "I don't know how many of these guys really like roller coasters, but I know for me and my family, we will be at the roller coasters at Universal [Studios] a lot. So, if you're looking for us, you'll find us over there, probably, in Harry Potter.”

The Ravens actually 13 players named to the roster, but cornerback Marcus Peters declined to participate because of an undisclosed injury. 

The other 12 players that made the trip consisted of: quarterback Lamar Jackson, running back Mark Ingram II, right guard Marshal Yanda, left tackle Ronnie Stanley, right guard Orlando Brown Jr., tight end Mark Andrews, fullback Patrick Ricard, safety Earl Thomas III, cornerback Marlon Humphrey, outside linebacker Matthew Judon, kicker Justin Tucker and long snapper Morgan Cox.

The 13 selections tied the NFL record set by the Dallas Cowboys in 2007. 

"I just want the guys that want to be there, that are healthy enough to be there.," Harbasugh said. "You get to see a lot of the other players around the league. That's kind of a neat thing and to get to know them. I got to be good friends with Peyton Manning riding the bus over to practice and back every day with my daughter when she was [little] and his kids, and we still talk and text and stuff. So, that's kind of the neat thing about it.”

The Ravens set a franchise record for wins (14-2) and won a second straight AFC North title in the 2019 regular season, However, Baltimore fell short in the playoffs with a 28-12 loss to the Titans in the divisional round.

“We had a great season, but we had a disappointing end,” Harbaugh said. “We were the best team we could be this season. All things considered, where we were at, with our team, with our roster, with our youth, with our experience, all the things that we had, with our coaches, we were the best team during the season that we could be. But, we weren’t our best in that playoff game, and that was disappointing.” 

Comments (4)
No. 1-4
Towsonravens
Towsonravens

Not going to help me. I’m still feeling the disappointment

JanetW
JanetW

It seems like the players are having a good time. The fans are going crazy for Lamar. The game should be fun.

MAM
MAM

It's fun to watch, but I am still worried about a serious knee injury.

Theronimo
Theronimo

It helped me as a fan. I have friends with children older than Lamar. Its good to remember they are people too. Is Derrick henry there?

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lamar Jackson Takes Center Stage at Pro Bowl

Lamar Jackson has the charisma that makes him naturally entertaining in front of the camera. During the season, he mesmerized defenses with his jukes and spin moves, or finding receivers in the back or corners of the end zone. In short he was a human, highlight reel. This week, Jackson took center stage at the Pro Bowl in Orlando, Fla. Jackson was mic'd up during practice and had some several light moments with teammates.

Todd Karpovich

by

Towsonravens

Source: Lamar Jackson, John Harbaugh To Be Honored As Player & Coach Of The Year By The Maxwell Football Club

Ravens coach John Harbaugh and quarterback Lamar Jackson will be honored for their record-setting 2019 season by the Maxwell Football Club, sources told SportsIllustrated.com's Kristian Dye. The Philadelphia-based organization, best known for honoring the college player of the year with the Maxwell Award, will recognize Harbaugh as the Greasy Neale Professional Coach of the Year. Jackson will be named the Bert Bell Award winner as the NFL's top player.

Todd Karpovich

by

Towsonravens

Ravens Plan to Make Further Adjustments on Offense

Ravens coach John Harbaugh was questioned about the Ravens' offensive scheme after a second early in the playoffs. One year after the Los Angeles Chargers shut the Ravens down in the wild-card round, the Tennessee Titans did the same in the divisional playoffs. The Ravens plan to make their own adjustments to a offense that was among the most prolific in the league in 2019.

Todd Karpovich

by

JanetW

Ravens Looking for Several Young Players to Take Next Step With Development

The Ravens have several young receivers with the potential to make an impact in the coming years. Rookies Marquise Brown and Miles Boykin showed flashes of play-making ability and each of them will use the offseason to make further strides.  While Mark Andrews was a focal point of the Ravens passing attack. fellow second-year tight end Hayden Hurst also made some big plays. Each of those players have already shown coach John Harbaugh they have a tremendous upside.

Todd Karpovich

by

MAM

Ravens Have $28.9M in Cap Space as They Look Toward Free-Agent Market

The Ravens are currently $28.9 million under the salary cap, according to the latest figures by Over the Cap. While that's not an overwhelming amount of money, DeCosta can be active in the free agent market. Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said there's no secret surrounding some of the team's most glaring needs at linebacker/pass rusher, wide receiver and on the offensive line.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

Ravens Will Focus On Improving Front Seven This Offseason

The Ravens admittedly need to make some improvements with both their inside and outside linebackers. The team would also like to add some more depth to the defensive line to further support a secondary that is the strength of the team. Baltimore has several pending unrestricted free agents with its front seven, including linebackers Josh Bynes, Matthew Judon, Anthony Levine Sr., Pernell McPhee and Patrick Onwuasor. Defensive tackles Justin Ellis, Domata Peko, Michael Pierce and Jihad Ward can also hit the open market.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

Lamar Jackson Already Focused on Getting Better, Making Another Playoff Run

Lamar Jackson was coach John Harbaugh's office just days after the Ravens were eliminated from the playoffs.Jackson and Harbaugh discussed ways the young quarterback could get better this offseason, They were already on the same page.

Todd Karpovich

by

Rockit17

Three Former Ravens Headed to Super Bowl

Former Ravens linebacker Suggs is headed to the Super Bowl with Kansas City where he will match up with another pair of former Ravens — fullback Kyle Juszczyk, and running back Raheem Mostert, both of who are key players for the 49ers.

Todd Karpovich

by

Todd_Karpovich

Rick Gosselin's 2019 NFL Special Teams Rankings: Ravens Finish 27th Overall

Baltimore did not rate well overall for special teams. However, Justin Tucker was still one of the most dominant kickers in the league. Punter San Koch did not have many opportunities. Coverage and the return games were challenged.

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson In Good Company with Early Playoff Disappointment

Lamar Jackson is not the only quarterback to experience disappointment in the playoffs as a young quarterback. Ravens coach John Harbaugh pointed out that Jackson is actually in some good company. “The Manning brothers combined to, they had five losses in their first five playoff games before they won one,” Harbaugh said. “[Joe] Montana, [Steve] Young and [Brett] Favre didn’t start a playoff game until their third season, [Drew] Brees and [Troy] Aikman, until their fourth season, and [Aaron] Rodgers until his fifth season

Todd Karpovich