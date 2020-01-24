Ravens Hope Pro Bowl Experience Will Ease Some Pain

John Harbaugh was looking to get away.

After reeling from a playoff loss to the Tennessee Titans, the Ravens' coach and his staff were headed to Orlando with 12 of their players for this year's Pro Bowl.

The experience was expected to be somewhat therapeutic.

"It'll be fun, yes. It'll be fun, and it'll be a chance for us to kind of maybe heal up a little bit in a great environment," Harbaugh said. "I don't know how many of these guys really like roller coasters, but I know for me and my family, we will be at the roller coasters at Universal [Studios] a lot. So, if you're looking for us, you'll find us over there, probably, in Harry Potter.”

The Ravens actually 13 players named to the roster, but cornerback Marcus Peters declined to participate because of an undisclosed injury.

The other 12 players that made the trip consisted of: quarterback Lamar Jackson, running back Mark Ingram II, right guard Marshal Yanda, left tackle Ronnie Stanley, right guard Orlando Brown Jr., tight end Mark Andrews, fullback Patrick Ricard, safety Earl Thomas III, cornerback Marlon Humphrey, outside linebacker Matthew Judon, kicker Justin Tucker and long snapper Morgan Cox.

The 13 selections tied the NFL record set by the Dallas Cowboys in 2007.

"I just want the guys that want to be there, that are healthy enough to be there.," Harbasugh said. "You get to see a lot of the other players around the league. That's kind of a neat thing and to get to know them. I got to be good friends with Peyton Manning riding the bus over to practice and back every day with my daughter when she was [little] and his kids, and we still talk and text and stuff. So, that's kind of the neat thing about it.”

The Ravens set a franchise record for wins (14-2) and won a second straight AFC North title in the 2019 regular season, However, Baltimore fell short in the playoffs with a 28-12 loss to the Titans in the divisional round.

“We had a great season, but we had a disappointing end,” Harbaugh said. “We were the best team we could be this season. All things considered, where we were at, with our team, with our roster, with our youth, with our experience, all the things that we had, with our coaches, we were the best team during the season that we could be. But, we weren’t our best in that playoff game, and that was disappointing.”