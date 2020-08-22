Ravens rookie receivers Duverney, Proche, shining at camp

Ravens rookie wide receivers Devin Duvernay and James Proche have been impressive throughout training camp.

Both players have caught almost every pass thrown to them.

Duvermay and Proche have also showed exceptional speed and are poised to make a significant impact in their first year with the team either on special teams or with the offense.

“They came from offenses that basically threw the ball all the time," Ravens assistant head coach/pass coordinator/wide receivers coach David Culley said. "So, from a passing-game standpoint, those guys have had a lot of reps at a lot different routes [and] a lot of different techniques that they teach with doing a lot of the no-huddle offense they do there; and we do some of that here also. I think they have both come in and adjusted very well."

The Ravens grabbed Duvernay in the third round (92nd overall) of this year's draft from Texas. He caught 106 passes for 1,341 yards — the second-most in school history — with nine touchdowns last season for the Longhorns. He started all 13 games, earning first-team All-Big 12 honors for the first time in his career.

Proche, 6-foot, 193 pounds, was a sixth-round pick from SMU. He started all 13 games at SMU and led the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision with 111 receptions.

Proche also had a team-high 1,225 yards receiving (13th NCAA) and was ranked fourth in the NCAA with 15 touchdowns. He was second nationally in receptions per game with 8.5 and had a team-leading 1,423 all-purpose yards.

Both players have been a quick study for the Ravens.

"We’re a little different than what they came from, from the standpoint of, they know we’re going to run the ball, [and] they know that when we throw the ball, we throw the ball down the field," Culley said. "And those guys have adapted very well to what we’re doing. And I say that simply because, these two guys right here, I look at those guys just the same way as I looked at Marquise [Brown] and Miles [Boykin] when we brought them in."

The biggest adjustment in the Ravens' system is the blocking scheme. The receivers are expected to help out the running game. Culley is confident Duvernay and Proche will be able to adapt.

"These guys are football players first, not just receivers," Culley said. "And the point I’m making there is that whatever we need them to do in our offense – whether it’s run-blocking, whether it's passing or whatnot – those guys have bought in to our way, and they’ve adjusted very well to it.”