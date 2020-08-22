SI.com
RavenCountry
HomeNewsGM ReportGame Day
Search

Ravens rookie receivers Duverney, Proche, shining at camp

Todd Karpovich

Ravens rookie wide receivers Devin Duvernay and James Proche have been impressive throughout training camp.

Both players have caught almost every pass thrown to them. 

Duvermay and Proche have also showed exceptional speed and are poised to make a significant impact in their first year with the team either on special teams or with the offense. 

“They came from offenses that basically threw the ball all the time," Ravens assistant head coach/pass coordinator/wide receivers coach David Culley said. "So, from a passing-game standpoint, those guys have had a lot of reps at a lot different routes [and] a lot of different techniques that they teach with doing a lot of the no-huddle offense they do there; and we do some of that here also. I think they have both come in and adjusted very well." 

The Ravens grabbed Duvernay in the third round (92nd overall) of this year's draft from Texas. He caught 106 passes for 1,341 yards — the second-most in school history — with nine touchdowns last season for the Longhorns. He started all 13 games, earning first-team All-Big 12 honors for the first time in his career.

Proche, 6-foot, 193 pounds, was a sixth-round pick from SMU. He started all 13 games at SMU and led the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision with 111 receptions. 

Proche also had a team-high 1,225 yards receiving (13th NCAA) and was ranked fourth in the NCAA with 15 touchdowns. He was second nationally in receptions per game with 8.5 and had a team-leading 1,423 all-purpose yards. 

Both players have been a quick study for the Ravens.

"We’re a little different than what they came from, from the standpoint of, they know we’re going to run the ball, [and] they know that when we throw the ball, we throw the ball down the field," Culley said. "And those guys have adapted very well to what we’re doing. And I say that simply because, these two guys right here, I look at those guys just the same way as I looked at Marquise [Brown] and Miles [Boykin] when we brought them in."

The biggest adjustment in the Ravens' system is the blocking scheme. The receivers are expected to help out the running game. Culley is confident Duvernay and Proche will be able to adapt.  

"These guys are football players first, not just receivers," Culley said. "And the point I’m making there is that whatever we need them to do in our offense – whether it’s run-blocking, whether it's passing or whatnot – those guys have bought in to our way, and they’ve adjusted very well to it.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ravens Training Camp: Earl Thomas not at practice following altercation

Ravens Earl Thomas did not practice one day after getting into a heated exchange with fellow safety Chuck Clark. His absence was "an organizational decision."

Todd Karpovich

Ravens training camp notebook: Hollywood takes off, tempers flare

Marquise Brown found another "gear" in a pair of long touchdowns during the Ravens practice Aug. 21. A couple skirmishes break out with Earl Thomas and Chuck Clark.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens tight ends Andrews, Boyle invading 'The Wolfpack?'

Ravens tight ends Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle have been working with special teams in case an emergency arises.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens rookie Malik Harrison getting rave reviews at training camp

Ravens Malik Harrison carries a lot of responsibility for a rookie and he is expected to start alongside fellow first-year player Patrick Queen at linebacker.

Todd Karpovich

Commentary: Ravens should take a chance on Dez Bryant

Dez Bryant is working out with the Ravens while the rest of the players enjoy an off-day from training camp and would be a perfect fit in Baltimore.

Todd Karpovich

by

Cowboys 4 life

Calais Campbell imposing his will at first Ravens training camp

Calais Campbell is a towering figure on the Ravens practice field and he's impressed his new teammates with his work ethic.

Todd Karpovich

Rookie Patrick Queen making strides, but real test won't come until opener

A lot is riding on Ravens rookie Patrick Queen. He's expected to start at middle linebacker and be a three-down player in the team's revamped front seven.

Todd Karpovich

Marcus Peters: Not many quarterbacks love to play the game

Ravens CB Marcus Peters on what separates Lamar Jackson from other QBs: "You don’t find too many quarterbacks who love to play the game like him."

Todd Karpovich

Lamar Jackson inks new endorsement deal with Oakley

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has landed a new endorsement deal with Oakley, which is also an official supplier to the NFL.

Todd Karpovich

Training camp notebook: Jimmy Smith delivers a big hit, some smack talk

Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith put an exclamation point to the end of practice ... Rookie running back J.K. Dobbins not afraid to jaw at the defensive players.

Todd Karpovich