Rookie James Proche ready to make an impact for Ravens

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens are going to get the ball into the hands of rookie James Proche.

The rookie playmaker is expected to make an immediate impact at wide receiver and on special teams. 

While Proche has yet to formally practice with the Ravens because of the restrictions with the COVID-19 pandemic, the team is confident he will have a seamless adjustment to NFL. 

“The one thing that I saw from James evaluating his college tape – [which is] really where we got a lot of information from James – is that he can catch the ball," Baltimore special team coach Chris Horton said. "He’s a good catcher. He’s good underneath the ball and he can get vertical pretty quick. 

"The other thing I found out about the guy, just from talking to him at the Combine – because he was a Combine guy – is he loves football. He has the right mindset. He has that DNA that we look for [to see] what type of player he is and what type of person he is." 

Last season, he started all 13 games at SMU and led the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision with 111 receptions. Proche also had a team-high 1,225 yards receiving (13th NCAA) and was ranked fourth in the NCAA with 15 touchdowns.

Proche ranked second nationally in receptions per game with 8.5. He also had a team-leading 1,423 all-purpose yards. and was second on the team in scoring with 92 points.

On special teams, he led the Mustangs with 17 punt returns for 164 yards.

"The kid loves football. He’s competitive as can be," Horton said. "I’m looking forward to getting him out there when we can finally get on the field and just see what he can do. I was able to validate from the college tape what type of returner he is. 

"So, now, when we get the chance to get out there and see him in person, I think that’s going to hold true to what my eyes saw and what the rest of the scouts and coaches saw from James.”

