James Proche also in the mix to return kicks for Ravens

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens have full confidence rookie James Proche will be able to make an immediate impact on special teams. 

The sixth-round pick from SMU is already expected to be the primary punt returner. Proche is also in the mix to return kick-offs, according to Baltimore's special teams coordinator Chirs Horton.

"James was a guy in college that did both, so he can return kicks and he can return punts, so he is a dual guy," Horton said.

Last season, Proche led the Mustangs with 17 punt returns for 164 yards. 

He also started all 13 games as a wide receiver and led the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision with 111 receptions. Proche had a team-high 1,225 yards receiving (13th NCAA) and was ranked fourth in the NCAA with 15 touchdowns.

Proche ranked second nationally in receptions per game with 8.5. He also had a team-leading 1,423 all-purpose yards. and was second on the team in scoring with 92 points.

As a rookie, Proche could be challenged to quickly adapt to the speed of the NFL, especially with no preseason games. But Horton has a plan in place to help the young playmaker get acclimated.

“James is a good player, and he’s been working; he’s been working every day," Horton said. "But without any preseason games, I think it is going to be my job and the job of my assistants of just making sure that we put him in those game-like situations, so when he is our guy and he wins that job, he’s been put in those situations to go out there and say, ‘You know what? Game One, this is our guy.’ 

"It’s not easy coming in from college [and] catching turn-over balls, but he has great ball skills, he’s been working and he’s getting better every day.” 

Newly signed Kenjon Barner will also battle for an opportunity to return kicks and punts. 

