Video: Ravens rookie James Proche 'shows off' with stunning catch

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens rookie wide receiver James Proche routinely makes a highlight-reel reception during practice.

This time, he made a leaping one-handed grab in the end zone (video above) during team drills Sept. 1. The coaches and players ribbed him about showing off with the impressive catch.

Proche, a sixth-round pick from SMU, has also been solid fielding punts and could be the front runner to be the primary returner.

"Proche has done a great job," special teams coordinator Chris Horton said. "Every guy out there, we’re giving the guys opportunities to go out there and compete. ‘Proche’ is doing everything we’re asking him to do. He’s gotten better. We’re seeing improvement from day-to-day."

The Ravens are enamored with Proche's game-breaking ability. He's been especially impressive catching passes in tight traffic and has the speed to make plays downfield.

Last season, he started all 13 games at SMU and led the NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision with 111 receptions. Proche also had a team-high 1,225 yards receiving (13th NCAA) and was ranked fourth in the NCAA with 15 touchdowns.

Proche ranked second nationally in receptions per game with 8.5. He also had a team-leading 1,423 all-purpose yards and was second on the team in scoring with 92 points.

On special teams. he led the Mustangs with 17 punt returns for 164 yards.

The question is how well will those skills translate to the pro game. No one will know until the Ravens kick off the regular season Sept. 13 against the Cleveland Browns. But Proche has certainly earned the team's confidence.

“James is a good player, and he’s been working; he’s been working every day," Horton said. "But without any preseason games, I think it is going to be my job and the job of my assistants of just making sure that we put him in those game-like situations, so when he is our guy and he wins that job, he’s been put in those situations to go out there and say, ‘You know what? Game One, this is our guy.’

"It’s not easy coming in from college [and] catching turn-over balls, but he has great ball skills, he’s been working and he’s getting better every day.”