Ravens promote several scouts heading into 2020 season

Baltimore Ravens made some adjustments to the team’s personnel department, executive vice president and general manager Eric DeCosta announced.

The Ravens are widely regarded as one of the best teams in the NFL finding talent. Several of their scouts have moved onto key personnel positions, including Jets general manager Joe Douglas.

DeCosta also spent time as a scout and moved up the ranks within the organization. Prior to the 2019 season, DeCosta succeeded Ozzie Newsome as the team's full-time general manager.

Several staff current staff members will work with new titles and added responsibilities beginning this season.

— Mark Azevedo was named the assistant director of college and pro personnel He has been with the team for the past 15 seasons and works closely on all scouting efforts with directors of player personnel Joe Hortiz and George Kokinis.

In 2019, Azevedo was the team’s player personnel coordinator after serving six seasons as Northeast area scout (2013-18). He originally joined the Ravens in 2005.

— David Blackburn, entering his 14th year in Baltimore, was named a national scout Blackburn spent the past seven years (2013-19) as the team’s West area scout. In his new role, he will evaluate players across the country. He originally joined the Ravens as a player personnel assistant in 2007.

— Joey Cleary was named a west area scout where he will evaluate college players in the western part of the United States. In 2019, he was named Northeast area scout after originally joining the Ravens as a player personnel assistant in 2015.