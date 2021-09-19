Ravens Promote Two Players From Practice Squad Prior to Game Vs. Chiefs

OWINGS MILLS, Md. – The Ravens promoted offensive tackle Andre Smith and cornerback Kevon Seymour from the practice squad before playing the Chiefs on Sunday night.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley is questionable with an ankle injury. If Stanley cannot play, the Ravens’ have three offensive tackles for the game — Alejandro Villanueva, Patrick Mekari and Smith.

Smith was originally selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the first round (sixth overall) of the 2009 NFL Draft. He was signed to the Ravens’ 53-man roster on Jan. 8, 2020, and was placed on the Reserve/Voluntary Opt-Out (COVID-19) list prior to training camp.

In 2019, he played in six games (five starts) for the Bengals, before joining the Ravens prior to their Divisional Playoff game.

Seymour was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round (218th overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft. He played in 15 games as a rookie with three starts recording 22 tackles and three passes defensed.

He also spent time with the Carolina Panthers and most recently with the Philadelphia Eagles, where waived from injured reserve on January 6, 2021,[and signed a reserve/futures contract with the team two days later.[

Seymour was waived by the Eagles at the end of this year's training camp.