Ravens Draft Prospect: Michigan Center Cesar Ruiz

Todd Karpovich

The Ravens need to take steps this offseason to protect their No. 1 commodity — quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Baltimore's offensive line took a huge hit when right guard Marshal Yanda decided to retire after 13 seasons. Yanda played 13 years and 177 regular season games, all with Baltimore, and was an eight-time Pro Bowler.

Ravens center Matt Skura suffered a season-ending knee injury Week 12 against the Los Angeles Rams and might not be ready for the start of training camp. Last month, Skura was give the tender by Baltimore worth about $2.1 million.

"Our offensive line is very important. It’s a very critical element of our team and our offense. It always has been," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "I think even more so now than ever – the way we’re built. We need to be great up front. Taking Marshal out of that equation is not just a one-guy deal. He’s a force multiplier. He exponentially makes the offensive line better, because he makes all the players around him so much better, including the quarterback and the rest of the offensive line. 

"So, we’re going to have to really do a great job there. That’s one of the biggest challenges. It’s probably job [number] one or two. We’ve got to make sure that we do a great job of making sure the interior offensive line is all set." 

As a result, Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta will look to add depth in this week's NFL Draft. One option could be Michigan center Cesar Ruiz, who was the top pass-blocking center in college football in 2019, according to Pro Football Focus. Ruiz also has versatility to play both guard and center, which would be a huge boost for the Ravens.

USATSI_13410971

Ruiz was a three-year starter at both center (26 games) and guard (five games) for the Wolverines. He allowed allowed just 19 pressures on 895 pass-blocking snaps since 2018,

Last season, Ruiz earned second-team All-Big Ten by the coaches and third-team by the media. 

Baltimore could potentially grab Ruiz with the 28th overall selection or perhaps move up to select him early in the second round. 

Ravens Look to Add Young Playmakers in Draft for Potential Super Bowl Run

The Baltimore Ravens have put the finishing touches on their draft board and now they're looking to add more playmakers in this week's NFL Draft for a potential Super Bowl run this season.Baltimore has nine selections, including the 28th overall pick. Here's a look at key areas Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta still needs to address. Two playmakers being closely linked to the Ravens in this year's draft are Oklahoma's Kenneth Murray and Patrick Queen of LSU.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Draft Prospect: Auburn Defensive End Marlon Davidson

The Ravens have already boosted their interior pass rush with addition of veterans Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe. Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta could strengthen that unit even more with the addition of Auburn defensive end Marlon Davidson in this week's NFL Draft. Davidson started 51 games for the Tigers. As a senior, he was a team captain and second-team All-American. All of the hard work put him in position to be a potential first-round pick in this year’s draft.

Todd Karpovich

Worlds Collide: Lamar Jackson and Donald Trump?

President Donald Trump and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had a peculiar social-media exchange that went viral over the weekend. Jackson shared a video on Twitter of former Louisville teammate Jaire Alexander congratulating him on being selected by the Ravens with the 32nd overall pick. Moments later, President Trump posted his admiration for the selection. Jackson had some fun with the exchange and posted another post on Twitter declaring "Truzz Trump." Truzz is a slang word for trust and is a mantra used by Jackson and his teammates. Jackson has the word "truzz" tattooed on his chest, along with the words "Faith, Family and Football.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Draft Prospect: Wisconsin Linebacker Chris Orr

Wisconsin linebacker Chris Orr could help the Ravens fill a need at linebacker. They could add Orr in one of the later rounds and he could provide valuable depth.  Even though Chris Orr was not invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, he is a legitimate prospect. His brother, Zachary Orr, played linebacker for the Ravens and is an assistant coach with the team.

Todd Karpovich

Robbo15_

Ravens and Linebacker Jake Ryan Agree to One-Year Deal

The Ravens and linebacker Jack Ryan agreed to a one-year deal pending a physical, according to multiple reports.Ryan missed most of the past two seasons because of knee injuries. Ryan, 28, was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the fourth-round of the 2015 NFL Draft and is a productive player when healthy. He is especially stout against the run. Ryan amassed 213 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, 15 tackles for a loss and two fumble recoveries over 45 career games.

Todd Karpovich

NFL Players Still Concerned About Not Having A Season

Most of the players in the NFL want to get back on the field as soon as possible. However, they understand the league and rest of the sports world need to tread lightly because of the ongoing challenges with COVID-19. The NFL has forged ahead with plans to start the regular season on time and players are preparing for season at home because of the travel and gathering restrictions with the coronavirus. Still, there are still some overriding concerns about the possibility of not playing in 2020.

Todd Karpovich

Orlando Brown Jr. On Marshal Yanda: 'He's Somebody I'm Definitely Going to Miss'

Ravens right tackle Orlando Brown Jr. understood that fellow offensive lineman Marshal Yanda was a wealth of information. So Brown didn't hesitate to seek out advice from the veteran guard. Yanda's decision to retire this offseason will leave a void in the Ravens' offensive line. It's going to be so different," Brown said.

Todd Karpovich

Rory

Miles Boykin on Lamar Jackson: 'He's A Special Dude'

Miles Boykin was amazed people ever questioned the ability of Lamar Jackson. The Ravens receiver recently appeared in the Jim Rome show to talk about Jackson's MVP season. "I still remember getting into OTAs and camp, and people back home or people that I knew would text me and be like, 'Oh, Lamar, can he really throw?' It's crazy that people are asking this question. I would tell them, 'Yes, he can throw. Just wait until you see him during the season.' And people would be like, 'Whatever you say." And now, you know, he won MVP," said Boykin, who was selected by the Ravens in the third round (93rd overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Todd Karpovich

Ravens Draft Prospect: Oklahoma Defensive Tackle Neville Gallimore

The Ravens have already made some key additions to the defensive line. They acquired Calais Campbell from Jacksonville and signed former Denver Broncos defensive end Derek Wolfe as a free agent. The veteran defensive tackle Brandon Williams is one of the most stout players against the run. Could the Ravens be tempted to take another defensive lineman in the 2020 NFL Draft? It's certainly a possibility and one option could be Oklahoma defensive tackle Neville Gallimore.

Todd Karpovich

Players On Board with NFL Virtual Offseason Strategy

The NFL further adapted to the restrictions of COVID-19 by developing a protocol for the 2020 offseason program.That strategy involves plans for virtual training sessions beginning April 20. However, none of the teams are required to participate in the virtual period from April 20 to May 15, according to the National Football League Players Association. Teams could have the opportunity to transition to an on-field format beginning May 18 if the conditions with the pandemic improve. Teams can hold voluntary classroom instruction, workouts and non-football educational programs using online platforms. All offseason workout programs will end on June 26, according to the NFL.Players, such as running back Mark Ingram, appear to be on board with the plan.

Todd Karpovich