Ravens Draft Prospect: Michigan Center Cesar Ruiz

The Ravens need to take steps this offseason to protect their No. 1 commodity — quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Baltimore's offensive line took a huge hit when right guard Marshal Yanda decided to retire after 13 seasons. Yanda played 13 years and 177 regular season games, all with Baltimore, and was an eight-time Pro Bowler.

Ravens center Matt Skura suffered a season-ending knee injury Week 12 against the Los Angeles Rams and might not be ready for the start of training camp. Last month, Skura was give the tender by Baltimore worth about $2.1 million.

"Our offensive line is very important. It’s a very critical element of our team and our offense. It always has been," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "I think even more so now than ever – the way we’re built. We need to be great up front. Taking Marshal out of that equation is not just a one-guy deal. He’s a force multiplier. He exponentially makes the offensive line better, because he makes all the players around him so much better, including the quarterback and the rest of the offensive line.

"So, we’re going to have to really do a great job there. That’s one of the biggest challenges. It’s probably job [number] one or two. We’ve got to make sure that we do a great job of making sure the interior offensive line is all set."

As a result, Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta will look to add depth in this week's NFL Draft. One option could be Michigan center Cesar Ruiz, who was the top pass-blocking center in college football in 2019, according to Pro Football Focus. Ruiz also has versatility to play both guard and center, which would be a huge boost for the Ravens.

Ruiz was a three-year starter at both center (26 games) and guard (five games) for the Wolverines. He allowed allowed just 19 pressures on 895 pass-blocking snaps since 2018,

Last season, Ruiz earned second-team All-Big Ten by the coaches and third-team by the media.

Baltimore could potentially grab Ruiz with the 28th overall selection or perhaps move up to select him early in the second round.