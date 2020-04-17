Ravens Draft Prospect: Wisconsin Linebacker Chris Orr

Zachary Orr was one of the Ravens most productive players before being forced to retire at the age of 24 because of a congenital neck and spine condition in 2017.

Orr went from an undrafted linebacker from North Texas to a starter. He was tied for eighth in the NFL with 132 combined tackles and earned second-team All-Pro honors before being forced to step away from the game.

His brother, Wisconsin linebacker Chris Orr, could help carry the family torch in Baltimore, where his brother serves as a coaching analyst.

The Ravens have a need at linebacker and could target that position in the first round of this year's draft. However, they could add Chris Orr in one of the later rounds and he could provide valuable depth.

Even though Chris Orr was not invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, he is a legitimate prospect. He flashed his skills during a Pro Day at the Dave McClain Athletic Facility on Wisconsin's campus. Chris Orr ran a 4.65-second 40-yard dash, which tied him with fellow Badgers linebacker and another Ravens prospect Zack Baun.

"The combine invite is something that you always dream about when you're a younger kid, but honestly, it just added fuel to my fire," Orr told reporters after his performance. "It felt great to be out with my guys. I was comfortable all day, smiling, happy to see everybody, so I'm happy with today."

Orr could be a boost to the Ravens' pass rush — an area of need. Baltimore finished with 37 sacks last season, which ranked 21st in the NFL.

Last season, Orr earned second-team All-Big Ten honors after finishing with 11.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, and 78 stops overall. Those all ranked second on a unit that finished first in the nation in third down conversion defense, fourth in rushing defense and 10th in scoring defense.

He already has some familiarity with the Ravens because of his brother and could be a solid addition to the roster.