Ravens Draft Prospect: Auburn Defensive End Marlon Davidson

The Ravens have already boosted their interior pass rush with addition of veterans Calais Campbell and Derek Wolfe.

Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta could strengthen that unit even more with the addition of Auburn defensive end Marlon Davidson in this week's NFL Draft.

Davidson started 51 games for the Tigers. As a senior, he was a team captain and second-team All-American. All of the hard work put him in position to be a potential first-round pick in this year’s draft.

Davidson, 6-foot-3, 303 pounds, had 7.5 sacks and 12.5 tackles for losses in 2019, numbers that rank second among our top 25 defensive line prospects. His pressure rate of 14 percent is tied for first. However, that comes with the asterisk of playing almost two-thirds of his snaps on the edge. For most teams, such as the Ravens, he’ll be asked to move inside.

“I was in the seventh grade,” Davidson said at the Scouting Combine. “I made a promise that I was going to do it big. I told her no matter what I’m going to take care of the family. Shoot, that’s what I’m doing now. I’m putting the family on my back, and I’m going to continue to do what I do best, and that’s ball.”

At 6-foot-3 3/8 and 303 pounds, Davidson ran his 40 in 5.04 seconds. That’s good athleticism for such a big man.

Davidson isn’t athletic enough to win play after play on the edge; while his 40 was good, his 10-yard time of 1.78 was only so-so. But it’s a whole new world on the inside. There’s no reason to believe he can’t make the transition, but making that transition won’t be easy with the cancelation of the offseason practices.

