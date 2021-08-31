Ravens QB Coach James Urban Dishes on Lamar Jackson

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback coach James Urban has been working with Lamar Jackson since his rookie year.

Jackson continues to impress Urban with his work ethic, attention to detail, and commitment to win.

“I would say he’s one of the most motivated people I’ve ever been around – inherently motivated," Urban said. "So, does that add fuel to the fire? I don’t how much fuel to the fire you really need. I mean, he’s a highly motivated young man, who wants to achieve great things, and he works very hard at doing those things.

"So, doubt him, believe in him, think he’s great, think he’s … I don’t know that he cares much about other people’s opinions, other than people in this building.”

Jackson's throws have been tighter in training camp. That was the main focus of the offseason. His footwork has also improved.

Overall, Jackson appears much more at ease entering his fourth season and it's a product of the hard work he has put in.

"We’ve been working very hard on his mechanics – from feet all the way up," Urban said. "We’ve talked a lot, specifically, about some particular throws. It was showing up a little more on some types of throws versus others. So, we’ve done a lot, and it’s mostly been him, just putting in the time and the hard work of getting there. We’re chasing that consistency. We’re much improved; we’re still chasing it.”

Quarterback Lamar Jackson threw for 2,757 yards with 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions (99.3 rating) last season. He also led the team with 1,005 yards rushing. Jackson became the first quarterback in league history to record two 1,000 yards rushing seasons. He missed the first week of training camp because he tested positive for COVID-19 for the second year, but has looked solid since his return.

Urban has watched Jackson grasp the Ravens offense, which has continued to evolve. Jackson understands how to execute the game plan and is able to make the necessary adjustments.

Uran is confident that Jackson will continue to evolve with several new wide receivers in the fold.

“It’s just an evolution – that’s all it is," Uran said. "I think I said before, Michael Jordan could drive, and then he learned a jump shot. So, that’s kind of how we’ve approached it. He’s not going to stop driving the lane. Michael Jordan didn’t stop driving the lane; he just learned how to shoot better and more consistently. So, we’re just learning how to, more consistently, throw the ball – and more accurately.

There is familiarity with the offense, but the offense is ever-evolving. We’re not going to look the same as we did last year; we’re not going to look the same as we did against Washington. We’re going to keep evolving, so there are constantly things that you are learning and working on, but our focus – one of our great focuses – has been on improvement of consistency throwing the ball.”