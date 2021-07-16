Who Gets Biggest Deal: Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen or Baker Mayfield?

Lamar Jackson, Baker Mayfield and Josh Allen are due for new megadeals.

The question is which quarterback is going to land the biggest contract.

Albert Breer, of Sports Illustrated, predicts that the potential for injuries will impact Jackson's deal even though he has only missed two games over three seasons.

"I think, in the end, if they all do their deals at once, Allen gets the most, then Jackson, then Mayfield," Breer wrote. "My feeling is that the Bills are most solid on Allen being a better player in five years than he is right now, and Allen was an MVP candidate, so I think he gets a standard top-of-the-market quarterback deal ($40 million-plus per). With Jackson, just because of the injury risk related to how he plays, the Ravens will seek to protect themselves. And I think Cleveland will be measured in doing a deal with Mayfield’s camp."

The market has been mostly set for quarterbacks.

Patrick Mahomes jolted the market for quarterbacks with a 10-year extension worth up to $503 million with the Chiefs. The deal is the most lucrative in North American sports history, surpassing the previous mark set by Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout, who signed a 12-year, $426.5 million deal in 2019.

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson inked a four-year, $156 million extension in September and that would be a better model for a potential new deal for Jackson.

Quarterback Dak Prescott reached a four-year, $160 million contract with the Dallas Cowboys. He gets $126 million in guaranteed money and he will earn $75 million dollars next season, the most of any player in a single season in NFL history.

Jackson, Allen and Mayfield will be looking for similar deals ... or more.

"This, again, isn’t about who’s the best player now. It’s about projecting those guys forward, and each of the three teams involved has a front office that always acts responsibly in these kinds of business-of-football situations," Breer wrote. "Now, what could affect this outside of just that is the fact that all three of these deals won’t happen simultaneously, and the order in which they happen could have an impact on each negotiation.

"If Jackson goes first, without a traditional agent, he’ll either set the bar for the other two, or be dismissed by the others because he’s going at this unconventionally.

"If Mayfield goes first, his deal will likely be framed as the floor for the other two, since they’ve accomplished more. And if Allen goes first, then it might simplify the other negotiations."