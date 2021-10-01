Lamar Jackson Back at Practice, Anthony Averett, DeShon Elliott Sidelined

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to practice after missing the previous two days because of a sore back.

Jackson has played every snap this season. He also missed practice last week with an illness but was able to play against the Lions.

Jackson has never played in Denver, which has the league's top-ranked defense after three weeks of the season.

However, cornerback Anthony Averett did not practice Friday after injuring his ankle the previous day. Averett has been the starter since Marcus Peters went down with a season-ending knee injury.

If Averett cannot play against the Broncos, Jimmy Smith, Tavon Young and Kevon Seymour, who is currently on the practice squad, would be the available cornerbacks.

The Ravens secondary could take another potential hit without safety DeShon Elliott, who has missed practice this week with a quad injury. Fellow safety Geno Stone is also dealing with a thigh injury.

Wide receiver Marquise Brown, who had three drops last week against Detroit, spent time in Friday's practice catching soccer balls — a drill the team used in training camp to help with catching a football.